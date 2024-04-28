Museum of the Future to Host Dynamic Line Up of Events and Workshops on Future of Gaming, Esports and AI

With the aim to foster innovation and nurture creativity, the Museum of the Future is excited to announce its latest line up of interesting events and workshops. From the world of artificial intelligence (AI) to seeing gaming in a whole new light, this month is filled with enriching experiences. The museum is dedicated to championing knowledge and allows participants to delve deeper into the fields of technology, innovation, education, AI and electronic gaming.



Throughout the span of a month, visitors to the museum will have the opportunity to explore the latest developments in the world of technology, learn about innovative ideas that will shape the future, and engage with industry experts from around the world.

Gaming Matters Academy Event



The Museum of the Future will host gamers and e-sports enthusiasts on an unparalleled journey at the museum, as it hosts the inaugural ‘Gaming Matters Academy’ event on April 29, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Held as part of the Gaming Matters Dubai conference, esports enthusiasts can delve into the transformative world of gaming and unlock its full potential during exclusive sessions.



By bringing together global gaming industry experts, and designers within the esports community, participants will have the opportunity to be fully immersed within the gaming world. They will hear from a diverse group of industry pioneers, including executives from The Walt Disney Company, Ampverse, Epic Games and EA Sports FC, as they share their insights on the future of gaming through immersive discussions and workshops.



The event offers a series of activities tailored to suit diverse interests, regardless of expertise levels and experiences. It also gives attendees the opportunity to participate in dynamic discussions, explore future trends and discover ground-breaking tech innovations.



Register your attendance at: https://museumofthefuture.ae/en/event/gaming-matters.

• When: Monday, 29 April 2024

• Time: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

• Venue: Museum of the Future Auditorium





AI Species Scanner Workshop



Offering guests the chance to engage with leading global experts in AI, this exclusive workshop titled “AI Species Scanner Workshop’ promises a distinctive experience. Participants will explore the potential of specialized technology, utilizing AI-powered applications to identify the images of various species.



The workshop will be held on May 12, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Museum of the Future, and will focus on the principles of image collection, enabling participants to refine their skills in training AI models, and assessing their performance. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to enhance their abilities in optimizing AI-powered scanning devices.



The workshop is priced at AED 249, kindly visit https://museumofthefuture.ae/en/museum-programs-and-activities to book your spot.



• When: Sunday, 12 May 2024

• Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

• Venue: Museum of the Future

• Price: AED 249



AI Mood Prediction: Sentiment Analysis & NLP Workshop



The Museum of the Future will host an exclusive workshop on machine learning models. Titled ‘AI Mood Prediction: Sentiment Analysis & NLP’, this workshop is in collaboration with Geek Express, an online technology education school. Set to take place on May 26, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, this engaging experience offers attendees a chance to grasp the essentials for constructing an AI model capable of predicting emotions from written text.



Participants will also have the opportunity to explore various machine learning algorithms, delve into sentiment analysis and apply this knowledge to the real world. The workshop is priced at AED 249. Interested participants can book their slots on https://museumofthefuture.ae/en/museum-programs-and-activities.



• When: Sunday, 26 May 2024

• Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

• Venue: Museum of the Future

• Price: AED 249

