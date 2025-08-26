Musk says xAI open sources Grok 2.5

Elon Musk, owner of social media site X, announced that his artificial intelligence startup, xAI, has officially open-sourced its Grok 2.5 model.

The effort aims to motivate researchers, developers, and AI enthusiasts to explore and broaden the platform’s capabilities.

In a post on his social media platform X, Musk revealed that Grok 3 would follow suit, with plans to open-source it in roughly six months.

The Grok models are designed to compete with major AI frameworks, with xAI positioning itself as a challenger in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence ecosystem. Open-sourcing these models provides transparency and fosters collaboration within the global AI community.

In previous remarks, Musk has underlined the importance of open-source AI development for moral innovation and lowering monopolistic power in the AI industry.