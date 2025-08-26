5.45 AM Wednesday, 27 August 2025
27 August 2025
Musk says xAI open sources Grok 2.5

Published
By WAM

Elon Musk, owner of social media site X, announced that his artificial intelligence startup, xAI, has officially open-sourced its Grok 2.5 model.

The effort aims to motivate researchers, developers, and AI enthusiasts to explore and broaden the platform’s capabilities.

In a post on his social media platform X, Musk revealed that Grok 3 would follow suit, with plans to open-source it in roughly six months.

The Grok models are designed to compete with major AI frameworks, with xAI positioning itself as a challenger in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence ecosystem. Open-sourcing these models provides transparency and fosters collaboration within the global AI community.

In previous remarks, Musk has underlined the importance of open-source AI development for moral innovation and lowering monopolistic power in the AI industry.

The page was last updated on: 26 August 2025 15:28