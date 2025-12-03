​No Glasses Required: Chinese Team Uses AI to Create Wide-Angle 3D Screen

Chinese researchers from the Shanghai AI Laboratory and Fudan University have developed a system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create glasses-free 3D visuals on desktop-sized screens, marking a significant step forward in display technology.

The system, called EyeReal, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create glasses-free 3D visuals on desktop-sized screens, overcoming a decades-long challenge in consumer electronics, according to a paper published recently in the journal Nature.

EyeReal achieves a 100-degree field of view with full HD resolution - allowing viewers to naturally move around while maintaining clear 3D effects that previous technologies could only achieve in much smaller displays or with limited viewing angles.

Researchers have employed an AI-powered approach that tracks eye movement and dynamically optimises the image using a simple stack of three standard LCD panels, making it potentially suitable for future consumer applications.

The display achieves a high resolution of 1,920 plus 1,080 with a refresh rate exceeding 50 frames per second - delivering smooth and natural visuals, the study noted.

"Our device could potentially enable applications in educational tools, 3D design and virtual reality," the researchers said.