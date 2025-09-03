OpenAI to Add Parental Controls to ChatGPT Next Month

In response to a recent lawsuit filed by the parents of a teenager who died by suicide, OpenAI is introducing new safety measures for young users of its chatbot, ChatGPT.

The company in a statement announced that within the next month, it will implement parental controls that can notify parents if the platform detects that their child is in "acute distress."

“We will soon introduce parental controls that give parents options to gain more insight into, and shape, how their teens use ChatGPT. We’re also exploring making it possible for teens (with parental oversight) to designate a trusted emergency contact. That way, in moments of acute distress, ChatGPT can do more than point to resources: it can help connect teens directly to someone who can step in,” said the company.