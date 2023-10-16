Pakistan's IT and startup ecosystem at GITEX Global 2023

Pakistan is showcasing its growing IT sector at GITEX Global 2023, the world's largest IT exhibition, with 27 companies and over 45 startups exhibiting under the TechDestinationPakistan brand.

“Pakistan has one of the largest exhibit lounges at GITEX, the world’s largest IT exhibition. We have 27 companies and over 45 startups exhibiting at GITEX. Our brand TechDestinationPakistan is one of the biggest brands visible at GITEX Global 2023,” said Dr. Umar Saif, caretaker Federal Minister for IT and telecommunications, at the inaugural of the Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global.

Pakistan's IT exports and startups have shown a sharp upward trend in recent years, driven by enabling policies of the government. Today, Pakistan's IT exports stand at US$2.6 billion annually, with the potential to increase to US$10 billion within the next 2-3 years.

To incentivize the industry, Pakistan is establishing special technology zones. Around 5-7 technology zones are ready, while two technology zones are already operational. These technology zones will house technology companies, outsourcing companies, startups, financial institutions, and real estate developers capable of building technology infrastructure. “Additionally, we are also creating co-working spaces with necessary infrastructure to accommodate 500,000 freelancers working online in Pakistan,” said Dr. Saif, adding that Pakistan has the 2nd largest online freelancing workforce in IT.

Talking about startups in Pakistan, Dr. Saif said that US$800 billion has already been invested in startups in Pakistan, which shows the potential in Pakistan's IT and startup sectors.

Dr. Saif appreciated the GITEX event, saying that it provides an ideal platform for Pakistani exhibitors to interact and network with key industry players, explore business opportunities, and learn about important developments taking place around the world.

