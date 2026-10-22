Governments, companies across the world take websites offline over PHP flaws
Major websites across Europe and beyond went offline as organizations rushed to patch two critical PHP security flaws, affecting services from Germany and France to Japan, the BBC, Wikimedia and the Internet ArchiveReuters
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A photo illustration shows an 'Error' displayed at a computer server, as cyber agencies warn that websites may be taken offline while PHP prepares a critical fix, in Berlin, Germany, October 22, 2026. (Reuters)
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