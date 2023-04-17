RTA Hosts "World Open Data Day" Forum in Collaboration with Women's Committee and Over 300 Industry Experts

In celebration of International Open Data Day, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) organised a distinguished forum, aligned with the Fourth Industrial Revolution Transport Laboratory's most notable initiatives. These efforts aim to strengthen the RTA's position and leadership among government agencies by adopting open data initiatives and sharing best practices. The forum emphasised raising awareness about the significance of open data and its role in advancing the government sector and the RTA's work, directly supporting its strategic objective of shaping the future.

Mohammed Al Mudharreb, CEO of RTA's Corporate Technology Support Services Sector at the RTA, highlighted the increasing importance of data in today's world during the forum's opening remarks. Al Mudhareb emphasized the value of data analysis in the government sector, which enables access to accurate data for informed decision-making, efficient resource allocation, impact assessment of programs and initiatives, and improved service levels.

The two-day forum featured a first-day session titled "Women in the Field of Data and Artificial Intelligence," organized in partnership with the Women's Committee and the Artificial Intelligence community at the RTA. This session aimed to boost women's involvement in digital fields. On the second day, more than 300 executives, data experts, and partners, including eight international technology companies and local departments, collaborated to support the initiative within the framework of data partnership and new business models for partnerships in the RTA, adopting the best international practices in the data field.

The Open Data Day 2023 initiative seeks to enhance the strategic partnership between the RTA and the private sector, with a focus on knowledge transfer and leveraging global expertise in data management and artificial intelligence. The initiative also aims to develop the skills of RTA employees and keep them informed about the latest advancements in data management and emerging technologies.

World Open Data Day offers a valuable opportunity to connect and learn about data's crucial role in society, supporting the adoption of open data policies, exploring new technologies and methodologies, and celebrating progress made thus far.

Notably, the Dubai Land Department and Dubai Municipality participated in the forum's first discussion session, while Gartner, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Strada, and Dell contributed to the partner sessions. These sessions covered various topics, including strategic technology trends, transportation innovation, data analytics, and the role of artificial intelligence in the cloud era.

