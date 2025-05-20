RTA Showcases a Distinctive Pavilion at GITEX Europe x Ai Everything 2025

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is distinctively showcasing at GITEX Europe and Ai Everything – GITEX Berlin 2025 , a premier global event for European start-ups and a leading trade exhibition for technology, entrepreneurship, and digital investment. Taking place from 21 to 23 May, the event brings together participants from more than 135 countries, including exhibitors, companies, investors, speakers, and experts across key technology domains such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data, the Internet of Things (IoT), smart cities, and other advanced digital innovations.

RTA will showcase five innovative initiatives and projects at its platform during the exhibition, developed in collaboration with relevant agencies and sectors, with a focus on applying generative artificial intelligence and virtual metaverse technologies. The featured initiatives include the Air Taxi Customer Journey, delivery of RTA services through an enhanced digital experience via Interactive Kiosks, Palm Vein Payment for Public Transport, AI-Powered Traffic Flow Optimisation, and Enhancing Pedestrian and Cyclist Experience.

Salahaldeen Almarzooqi Director of Technology Governance Strategy of the Corporate Technology Support Services Sector at RTA, said: “RTA’s participation at the exhibition reflects a sustained commitment to realising the vision of making Dubai the world’s leading smart city in road and transport systems while positioning the RTA as the world leader in seamless and sustainable mobility. This direction is guided by the Digital Strategy 2030, which aligns with the Dubai Digital Strategy and focuses on developing a flexible, scalable digital infrastructure. It is further supported by the Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2030, comprising 81 projects and initiatives aimed at reinforcing global leadership in AI-driven mobility.”

Air Taxi Customer Journey

RTA’s platform at the exhibition features the Air Taxi Customer Journey initiative, presenting a forward-looking concept for the user experience of aerial taxi services. The initiative aims to enhance the journey across all stages of the service, offering a fully integrated experience that upholds the highest standards of quality and innovation. It also encourages the adoption of emerging technologies to boost both efficiency and user convenience.

Interactive Kiosks

The platform also features Interactive Kiosks, designed to deliver all RTA services through an innovative and seamless interface that combines flexibility with ease of access. This solution enhances the user experience by simplifying service delivery and improving efficiency through advanced technologies that cater to customer needs swiftly, conveniently, and around the clock (24/7).

Palm Vein Payment

The platform also introduces Palm Vein Payment for Public Transport, an innovative addition to the ongoing development of the nol card system. This solution aims to provide a secure, seamless, and globally competitive mobility experience by enabling users to pay fares through palm vein recognition. As one of the latest digital payment technologies, it allows for fast and accurate identity verification by linking the user’s palm vein to their nol account.

AI-Powered Traffic Flow Optimisation

RTA’s platform also features AI-Powered Traffic Flow Optimisation, which leverages advanced algorithms to reduce congestion and enhance road safety. By analysing real-time data, AI systems dynamically manage traffic signals and provide predictive insights to support more efficient mobility across Dubai’s roads and intersections.

Enhancing Pedestrian and Cyclist Experience

RTA’s platform showcases the Enhancing the Pedestrian and Cyclist Experience initiative, centred around a multi-functional smart pole designed to elevate user convenience on pedestrian and cycling tracks. The pole integrates a range of technical features that contribute to a more comfortable and interactive journey, including a canopy, seating, USB ports, a camera, an air pump, and a set of basic maintenance tools tailored for cyclists. These elements are seamlessly embedded to provide practical amenities and encourage greater use of soft mobility options.

