RTA, Terminus Group sign MoU for trial operation of smart robot

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Terminus Group, a leading robotics and advanced technical systems provider. The MoU marks the commencement of the trial operation for a smart robot tasked with surveillance and detecting violations concerning soft mobility means in Dubai, starting March 2024.



The MoU signing took place during the fifth edition of MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition 2024 by Ahmed Mahboub, Acting CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, RTA, and Dr. Ling Shao, President of Terminus International and Chief Scientist of Terminus Group.



The agreement stipulates initiating a trial operation for the smart robot tasked with surveillance and detecting violations concerning soft mobility means in Dubai in coordination with Dubai Police. The initial phase of the trial operation will commence in the Jumeirah 3 beach area to study the impact of the application and its potential for broader implementation in the future. This innovative project aligns with RTA’s goals to ensure seamless and sustainable mobility, enhance the transportation network through smart and innovative solutions, and position Dubai as the pioneering city in the region for using robots to monitor soft mobility users.



RTA emphasised the significance of this initiative, highlighting its alignment with government efforts to enhance Dubai's status as a leader among the world's smartest cities. This move is also in sync with UAE's vision to become a global leader in artificial intelligence by 2031. The initiative seeks to modernise traditional surveillance methods by introducing smart robots for real-time monitoring of soft mobility means and utilising AI techniques for detecting violations. This innovative approach will be integrated directly with RTA’s Enterprise Command and Control Centre (EC3).



The smart robot will monitor the use of soft mobility means, such as bicycles and electric scooters, by detecting violations, sharing, and analysing them in collaboration with Dubai Police. Utilising artificial intelligence, the robot will identify a range of violations, including large gatherings, failure to adhere to personal safety protocols like wearing helmets, abandonment of scooters in unauthorised areas, scooter use by multiple riders, and riding scooters in pedestrian-only zones.



The robot features cutting-edge technology and complies with top safety standards. It can identify violations with over 85% accuracy, deliver data within 5 seconds, and has a surveillance reach of up to 2 kilometres. The robot is also designed to operate efficiently under various weather conditions and is equipped with sensors that trigger a halt when it comes within 1.5 metres of any object or individual, ensuring the safety and security of all road users in Dubai.



“We are delighted to collaborate with RTA, an ideal partner in achieving our shared goal of leveraging green and smart technologies to elevate safety standards for transportation users. Our confidence in this partnership stems from RTA’s esteemed standing and our extensive experience in implementing modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and smart city solutions, along with creating an innovative ecosystem that embraces the sustainable and digital economy,” said Dr. Ling Shao.



RTA remains committed to launching distinguished initiatives aimed at maximising safety and comfort for users of soft mobility. These efforts include fostering integration with public transport and key landmarks to bolster the use of soft mobility for first and last-mile journeys as well as short distances. RTA has also made significant efforts toward passing the Executive Council Resolution No. (13) of 2022, which governs the use of bikes in Dubai, establishes speed limits across different lanes to accommodate regional and temporal needs and mandates registration and numbering plates for each shared scooter.





