Russian Psychologist Discusses the Impact of Lighting on Mood and Mental Health

A Russian psychologist, Daria Yaushiva, confirmed that lighting colors affect people's mood and mental health. According to a report by the newspaper "Izvestia," cited by Russia Today, Daria stated: "Yellow lighting reduces stress levels, while blue stimulates the brain."

Yaushiva explained that lighting directly impacts physiological and psychological processes; overly bright lighting can lead to headaches and eye strain, resulting in increased anxiety and stress levels. Conversely, low lighting can cause feelings of lethargy and drowsiness, impairing concentration and negatively affecting mood.

She pointed out that warm yellow light creates a sense of comfort and relaxation, while cooler lights, like white and blue, stimulate brain activity, enhance concentration, and boost alertness. She emphasized that blue light, in particular, may have an antidepressant effect and is thus used in the treatment of seasonal affective disorders. However, she warned that prolonged exposure to this type of lighting might lead to difficulties falling asleep.

Yaushiva added that muted red-orange artificial light can accelerate melatonin production, making it suitable for home use starting around 9 PM instead of bright white-blue light. She advised using cold light in the morning to wake up, but noted that it may feel aggressive to highly sensitive individuals. In contrast, warm light can contribute to a gentle and comfortable awakening. During the day, it is effective to use natural or cold light to improve focus and productivity. Before sleep, it is preferable to opt for warm, soft light, which helps prepare the body for sleep, reduces activity hormones, and promotes melatonin production.

The specialist emphasized the need to adjust lighting according to the seasons, especially in fall and winter when natural light decreases, increasing the risk of seasonal affective disorder. During this time of year, it is important to use bright white or blue light to compensate for the lack of sunlight and maintain energy and a positive mood.

In a related context, Katerina Gelfand, director of the "Smart Home" division at Sber, added that adjusting lighting can help improve mood during the fall and winter when many people experience drowsiness, apathy, and low spirits. She noted that individuals requiring light therapy can customize their lighting according to their needs by adjusting temperature or colors based on their doctor's recommendations.

Earlier, on October 27, Dr. Oksana Serebryakova, a general practitioner at the Roitberg Academy clinic, advised how to minimize the harmful effects of heating on health. She warned that reduced humidity could lead to dryness of the mucous membranes of the nose and throat, making the body more vulnerable to infections. She recommended regularly ventilating rooms, maintaining optimal humidity, moisturizing mucous membranes, and using creams to hydrate the skin.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.