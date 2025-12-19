Samsung Launches Galaxy Z TriFold in the UAE as Part of a Limited Global Release

Dubai - Emirates 247- Samsung Gulf Electronics announced today the launch of the Galaxy Z TriFold in the United Arab Emirates, marking the introduction of the company’s first smartphone to feature a triple-fold design within its foldable device portfolio.

The launch comes as part of Samsung’s strategy to expand the category of multi-fold devices, reflecting its broader efforts to explore new form factors for smartphones.

The Galaxy Z TriFold is a limited-edition device, available in only five countries worldwide. The UAE was selected among the initial markets for the first phase of the rollout, reflecting the country’s strong adoption of new technologies and openness to innovation.

Samsung first unveiled the device during a special event held at Dubai Mall on December 2, coinciding with the UAE’s 54th National Day celebrations. The device is now officially available in the market starting today, with a limited number of units.

Fadi Abu Shamat, Vice President and Head of the Mobile eXperience Group at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said the launch of the Galaxy Z TriFold represents an additional step in the development of foldable devices, noting that the smartphone was designed to offer greater flexibility in use and to support multiple work styles.

Commenting on the limited release and the choice of the UAE in particular, Abu Shamat said the country serves as a hub for innovation and offers a market that is highly receptive to advanced technologies. He added that the Galaxy Z TriFold targets a specific user segment and was designed primarily for executives and entrepreneurs, stressing that the device is not experimental but rather a limited release aimed at what he described as an “elite” category of users.

Triple-Fold Design and Large Display

The smartphone features a triple-fold design that allows users to switch between different usage modes, including smartphone and tablet modes, as well as multi-window productivity use. When fully unfolded, the device offers a 10-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

Key Specifications:

Triple-fold design enabling three different usage modes

Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy processor

200-megapixel camera system

The largest battery ever used in a Samsung foldable smartphone

Armor Aluminum frame with a titanium hinge

Redesigned hinge engineered to withstand repeated folding

Productivity and AI Features

The device supports a range of Galaxy AI features, including the ability to run three applications simultaneously through Multi-Window, as well as standalone support for Samsung DeX without the need for an external display. It also offers tools for photo editing and content creation, in addition to interactive assistance powered by Gemini Live.