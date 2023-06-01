Strata Manufacturing delivers MBZ-SAT Satellite components, reinforcing localisation of UAE space sector

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Strata Manufacturing (Strata) and Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) achieved a historic milestone by establishing local satellite component manufacturing of aluminium honeycomb panels for the first time. This partnership exemplifies a significant leap forward in the UAE's space industry, highlighting its commitment to technological advancement and self-sufficiency.

Strata Manufacturing will play a vital role by supplying locally built components for MBZ-SAT, the region's cutting-edge high-accuracy, high-resolution imaging satellite. With a commitment to quality, the satellite will be equipped with premium-grade aluminium honeycomb panels, ensuring resilience against extreme temperatures and radiation. Together, Strata and MBRSC are paving the way for a new era of satellite manufacturing, solidifying the UAE's position as a leading player in the global space sector.

Strata's unwavering commitment to quality, timely delivery, and innovation has solidified its position as a recurring partner of satellite parts to the MBRSC. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and materials, Strata has proven its ability to meet the rigorous demands of the aerospace and space industries.

Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director-General of MBRSC, said, "As we envision integrating space technology across major sectors in the UAE, it becomes evident that the involvement of relevant entities is crucial. The collaboration and innovation behind MBZ-SAT not only advances the utilisation of satellite-related technologies but also presents a significant opportunity for our local partners such as Strata to advance in the space sector. MBRSC remains steadfast in enabling local enterprises, as we actualise the set vision for space as an active industry within the UAE.”

The successful delivery of MBZ-SAT components exemplifies Strata's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of global manufacturing quality, reflecting the UAE's ambition to become a key player in the space industry and to localise the space sector, fostering self-reliance and reducing dependence on international suppliers.

Ismail Ali Abdulla, Managing Director & CEO of Strata, commented, “We are thrilled to have successfully delivered the satellite components for the MBZ-SAT project, further strengthening our strategic partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center. Strata is committed to deliver high-quality, globally competitive products that showcase the UAE's industrial sector expertise.”

The MBZ-SAT satellite heralds a new era in monitoring capabilities, set to revolutionise Earth observations with the highest quality accuracy across diverse natural and human-made targets. Powered by state-of-the-art AI functions, it streamlines the collection, processing, and analysis of raw data, accelerating insights and optimising the handling of space images. This project will fortify the UAE's collaborations within the space industry, fostering stronger partnerships between the public and private sectors.

Investing in the space industry remains a top priority in the UAE's national industrial development strategy, and Strata's focus on automation and smart digital solutions aligns with this vision, positioning the company as a key resource in the sector. The collaboration between Strata and MBRSC further highlights the growing capabilities of the UAE's space sector and the nation's commitment to driving innovation and localisation.

