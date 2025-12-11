Strategic Development Fund announces investment, initial agreement with Machina Labs

Strategic Development Fund (SDF), an Abu Dhabi-based investment entity wholly owned by EDGE Group, today announced the signing of an initial partnership and investment agreement with Machina Labs, a US-based leader in next-generation AI-driven manufacturing and robotics, following discussions finalised at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

This collaboration establishes a framework to work towards creating a joint venture focusing on the production of advanced metal structures in the region using Machina Labs’ intelligent, software-defined factory technology.

This agreement is reinforced by an initial investment with additional funding by SDF that may reach up to AED125 million as both companies evaluate opportunities to deploy Machina Labs’ manufacturing capabilities in the UAE and region.

SDF and Machina Labs will assess and address strategic requirements across priority sectors that include aerospace, defense, mobility, and other key industries.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said that this collaboration between SDF and Machina Labs aligns with EDGE Group’s vision to accelerate the UAE’s growth in advanced industrial capabilities and future technologies.

“Partnerships that explore next-generation manufacturing solutions play an important role in supporting EDGE’s developmental roadmap and the nation’s position towards industrial sovereignty and excellence through innovation, he added.

Abdulla Naser Al Jaabari, Managing Director and CEO of SDF, said, “Our collaboration with Machina Labs follows our hybrid investment approach, which includes investing in startups developing next-generation technologies related to dual-use industries while developing strategic partnerships that localise high-value technologies.”

“SDF has identified several potential requirements where our project with Machina Labs will be able to contribute towards the EDGE ecosystem and SDF portfolio,” he said.

Machina Labs’ core capability is built on its RoboCraftsman™ platform, a software-defined robotic manufacturing cell that integrates forming, scanning, trimming, and drilling, with advanced systems for welding and assembly, without the need for conventional tooling. This architecture enables rapid production cycles, greater design flexibility, and scalable manufacturing of complex metal assemblies.

Edward Mehr, CEO and Co-Founder of Machina Labs, said, "The country’s commitment to industrial innovation, combined with EDGE Group’s strategic vision and SDF’s advanced investment strategy, creates an ideal environment for adopting next-generation manufacturing technologies. Once finalised, this partnership strengthens our ability to scale our business via rapidly deployable production capacity for defence and strategic sectors and programmes."

Machina Labs’ factory is designed to enable fast deployment of full-scale manufacturing capacity, reducing lead times and allowing new production environments to be established in weeks instead of years. The technology offers strong potential to strengthen the UAE’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem and reinforce supply chain resilience.

SDF will work with its partners to determine the feasibility and potential benefits of adopting such capabilities in the local market.