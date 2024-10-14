SuperBridge Summit 2024 kicks off tomorrow to ‘Innovate for the Next-Gen’

SuperBridge Summit 2024, organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the SuperBridge Council, is set to kick off tomorrow (Tuesday, October 15, 2024) at the One&Only One Za’abeel Hotel, Dubai, under the theme ‘Innovate for Next Gen’. The second edition of the highly anticipated summit, held alongside GITEX Global, will convene industry leaders, innovators and thought-provoking speakers to shed light on recent advancements in various sectors that are actively shaping the world’s future.

With 70 prominent speakers from various industries and regions, the two-day summit will serve as a dynamic platform to explore a wide range of topics that will inspire, impact and innovate for the next generation of leaders. This year, the SuperBridge Summit will focus on a range of topics, including ‘Economic Powerhouse’, ‘Technology and Industrial Transformation’, ‘Leadership and Human Equity’ and ‘Wealth and Investment,’ that are projected to contribute to shaping the future of the global economy. The key partners of the summit include Dubai Chambers, Trip.com, Laix Inc., NICE, MVGX and Metacomp.

The summit is recognised as a crucial driver of positive economic impact. For instance, Trip.com Group, the founding sponsor of last year’s summit, opened its Dubai office after the event and launched significant travel expansion initiatives. The company also established various strategic partnerships and agreements with regional tourism authorities, including the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, Qatar Tourism and the Saudi Tourism Authority (in 2024). Trip.com Group is the title sponsor for the second consecutive year, underscoring the potential of the event in fostering economic growth, promoting technological development and contributing to the cultivation of the next generation of industry leaders.

The event will highlight the Middle East’s significant transition from an oil-dependent economy to becoming a leader in innovation, largely facilitated by free-trade agreements that encourage international business investment and foster technological advancements. As the region diversifies its economy, attention is also turning to ASEAN, which experts predict, will emerge as the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2030. During the summit, the experts will explore the abundant resources and top-notch governance that fuelled this growth while highlighting the challenges faced due to climate change and the need for collaborative energy transition efforts.

In the financial sector, the experts will further highlight the future of digital banking, which is being shaped by institutions adapting to the rapid pace of disruption and innovation. Furthermore, the rise of fintech innovations, which is paving the way for Web 3.0, will be discussed while focusing on overcoming regulatory hurdles to ensure inclusive growth. The financial landscape is also witnessing a shift toward green energy, with predictions of a staggering USD 11 trillion investment in renewable asset-backed cryptocurrencies by 2050. Blockchain technology is set to redefine financial intermediation, highlighting the importance of democratising access to capital to keep pace with these rapid changes. The summit will explore these trends, which illustrate a future where innovation, sustainability and collaboration will be at the forefront of economic development in Global East and Global South.

The summit’s theme ‘Innovate for Next Gen’ is an embodiment of its unwavering commitment to foster development. The term ‘innovate’ in its theme exemplifies its proactive commitment to create solutions for the world’s most pressing concerns, whereas ‘NextGen’ focusses on the multidimensional elements of global economic power: technology, leadership and investment.

SuperBridge Summit 2024 will be a vital platform for discussions on the future of finance, innovation and sustainability, offering insights that will guide strategic initiatives across various sectors. The attendees will be able to gain insights into the latest industry advancements and trends that are projected to transform industries and economies across the world.

