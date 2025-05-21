Tech, Startup, and Digital Investments Event kicks off in Berlin

- Artificial Intelligence: GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything Examines Dominant Tech Driving €2.7 Billion Economic Windfall

-Europe’s largest inaugural tech, startup & digital investments event highlights the technology redefining the region’s digital future at Messe Berlin from 21-23 May

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is swiftly redefining Europe’s digital landscape, transforming industrial productivity, scientific discovery, public services efficiency, and socio-economic development at scale. With McKinsey projecting AI could add €2.7 billion to European economic output by 2030 – translating to a potential 20% GDP increase – GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything is poised to magnify the exponential value accompanying this incomparable technology.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and KAOUN International, the region’s largest inaugural tech, startup, and digital investments event is running at Messe Berlin from 21-23 May. Featuring over 1,400 big tech enterprises, startups, and SMEs alongside over 600 investors and 500 global speakers from more than 100 countries and 35 European states, the event’s programme explores the rising potential of AI, cloud, cybersecurity, quantum computing, green tech, and more.

Tech Titans Converge to Showcase AI’s Disruptive Power

An illustration of AI’s transformative potential, a recent European Parliament study anticipates labour market productivity increases as high as 37% by 2035. Central to this scenario are the world’s most reputable tech enterprises currently driving cross-sector disruption through innovative AI-powered solutions – many of whom are GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything exhibitors and partners.

Alongside AI changemakers including AWS, IBM, Cisco, and Honeywell, such exhibitors include Nutanix, a global cloud software leader showcasing Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI). Alongside core data centres and on public cloud services including AWS EKS, Azure AKS, and Google GKE, this extended AI infrastructure platform can be deployed on any Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF)-certified Kubernetes® environment.

Thomas Herrguth, General Manager Germany at Nutanix, said: “GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything fills a huge gap as a general IT trade show that has been missing in Germany for years. Building on their success and expertise in the Gulf region, we wish the organisers all the best for their first edition in Berlin. For innovative vendors like Nutanix, it’s a place to showcase to businesses and the wider public alike the future of IT and what this looks like for all of us.”

Geoffrey Hinton: ‘The Godfather of AI’ Joins Star-Studded AI Expert Panel

As Europe accelerates AI development following the recently passed EU AI Act, the world’s first comprehensive legal AI regulation and innovation framework, GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything spotlights emerging challenges and opportunities facing regional and international digital ecosystems. To forge consensus in new partnerships and business outcomes for more agile, business-friendly, and responsible global digital systems, GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything stages thought-provoking discussions and powerful perspectives from the world’s leading voices in AI.

In a historic appearance, Geoffrey Hinton – 2024 Nobel Prize winner in Physics widely recognised as the “Godfather of AI” – delivers a keynote address poised to reshape the discourse on AI. Celebrated for his pioneering research and sobering call to control superintelligent systems, Hinton offers a nuanced view of AI’s promise and perils.

The event programme welcomes an international line-up of featured AI panellists across its three-day duration, all of whom have extensive expertise across increasingly AI-critical industries. These include Mark Surman, President of Mozilla; Dr. Farzana Dudhwala, Global AI Policy & Governance Lead at Meta; Prof. Dr. Antonio Krüger, CEO of the German Research Center for AI (DFKI), and executives from AWS, IBM, Airbus, SAP, Cisco, and Nvidia.

Christian Darkin, Head of AI at Deep Fusion Films, also brings ‘Virtually Parkinson’ to the stage – the studio’s pioneering AI-driven talk show featuring a digital Sir Michael Parkinson interviewing global AI leaders live for the first time.

Integration at Scale: Showcasing AI’s Cross-Sector Influence & Impact

As per the European Commission, Europe now hosts over 35,000 early-stage startups – more than any other region globally. Boasting a vibrant entrepreneurial landscape, GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything paves the way for greater cross-border collaborations, new public-private partnerships, and the rise of a new generation of digital entrepreneurs.

Ahead of his involvement as an expert panellist, Adrian Locher, Co-Founder & General Partner of Merantix Capital, one of Europe’s leading AI group working with founders to integrate AI with real-world applications, said: “We’ve seen AI change in the public consciousness from an exciting opportunity into the dominant, most hyped topic in the entire tech and investing world. Practically every industry will be transformed by AI, offering huge, purpose-driven opportunities for investors and founders. Two industries particularly ripe for change are finance and legal. The next wave of fintech companies is replacing legacy structures with AI-powered systems, rebuilding the antiquated plumbing of our financial world from the ground up. In the legal space, AI will revamp the menial tasks of being a lawyer, from contract work to research, thereby empowering lawyers to focus on creatively serving clients.”

Locher added: “The GITEX brand is well known for its presence in the Middle East, and it’s a really exciting development that the event is coming to Europe. We’re eager to meet and network with a great roster of investors, founders, and AI builders.”

Since 2018, the EU and member states have also committed over €8 billion to quantum technologies, and Fortune Business Insights has projected that the European quantum market will grow at a CAGR of 33.2% from 2024-2032. The GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything programme welcomes various specialists to discuss Europe’s success in driving digital innovation and championing initiatives developing AI, quantum, and deep tech.

Previewing his participation, Jan Goetz, Co-CEO & Co-Founder at IQM Quantum Computers, a Finland-based global leader in building quantum computers, revealed: “The expected business benefits of quantum and AI convergence are vast, and business leaders must therefore begin thinking about how quantum AI might impact their industry and how they can position their respective companies to take advantage of this technology. Tech Hubs in Europe have grown from local initiatives into global powerhouses – and I believe this event will serve as a significant platform for shaping the future of investments, collaboration, and digital innovation in Germany and Europe.”

The European Innovation Council (EIC), Europe’s largest deeptech investor, also presents its largest-ever line-up of outstanding AI-first startups and scaleups in the most advanced tech sectors.

GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything is part of the GITEX global network of tech and startup events, taking place in Germany, Morocco, Nigeria, Singapore, Thailand, and the UAE. For more information, please visit: www.gitex-europe.com.

