UAE Cyber Security Council and CPX Unveil Cybersecurity Report 2025, Highlighting Urgent Need for Stronger Cyber Defenses

The UAE Cyber Security Council and CPX, a leading provider of end-to-end cyber and physical security solutions and services, today announced the release of the ‘State of the UAE Cybersecurity Report 2025’. The document offers an in-depth analysis of the UAE’s rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape, emphasizing the critical need for advanced cybersecurity measures in response to the increasing complexity and sophistication of cyber-attacks.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, the attack surface continues to increase. Over 223,800 assets hosted within the UAE are potentially exposed to cyber-attacks, with half of the critical vulnerabilities remaining unaddressed for over five years. This exposure, coupled with the surge in advanced cyber-attacks, underscores the absolute necessity of robust cyber defenses in a region that is at the forefront of AI-driven technological innovation and geopolitical significance.

The report examines key trends shaping the current cybersecurity challenges, including misconfiguration, which represents 32% of the cyber incidents, followed by improper usage and unlawful activity at 19%. The government, finance, and energy sectors are the most targeted by cyber threat actors.

In 2024, drive-by downloads remained a prevalent method for initial entry vectors used by threat actors, with phishing and web server compromises also of concern. These methods are becoming more sophisticated with the integration of AI tools, enhancing social engineering efforts, phishing lures, and the deployment of deepfake technology to deceive victims.

The trend is compounded by the financial repercussions of data breaches, with the Middle East, including the UAE, recording the second-highest data breach costs globally, reflecting the economic targets of cyber threat actors against the backdrop of Gulf prosperity. eCrime also remains a significant threat, with the number of ransomware groups operating in the UAE witnessing 58% growth. On a positive note, from the first half of 2023 to the first half of 2024, the UAE experienced a drastic decrease in distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks from 58,538 to just 2,301.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, said: “As we stand on the cusp of a new era powered by emerging technologies, the rise in AI-driven attacks and widening cyber capabilities demand stricter vigilance to secure the future. The path forward requires international collaboration, innovation, and commitment. Together, we will continue building a secure and prosperous digital UAE, where innovation flourishes, opportunities thrive, and our systems remain resilient in the face of any challenge.”

Hadi Anwar, Chief Executive Officer, CPX, added: “The latest cybersecurity report delves into the strategies, policies, and innovations that are shaping the UAE’s digital transformation while addressing the complexities of protecting critical infrastructure and sensitive data. The country’s remarkable progress in cybersecurity reflects a commitment to creating a secure environment where digital advancements and national resilience go hand in hand.”

The report also provides an overview of the unique cybersecurity challenges faced by the UAE, including a surge in AI-powered threats, the sophisticated tactics of cybercriminals, and advanced persistent threats (APTs), where state-sponsored actors integrate AI into their attack frameworks. The document emphasizes the need to enhance the country’s defense capabilities and foster a culture of cybersecurity awareness across all sectors.

Compiled by CPX’s team of cybersecurity experts, the report acts as a strategic guide for government entities, businesses, and individuals, providing actionable insights to navigate the complexities of a new AI era. Key best practices to mitigate cyber risks highlighted in the document include:

Launch cybersecurity awareness and education initiatives: Crucial for educating government employees, businesses, and the general public about cybersecurity best practices

Crucial for educating government employees, businesses, and the general public about cybersecurity best practices Run regular cybersecurity audits and compliance checks: Key to maintaining the integrity of critical infrastructure and essential services in the UAE in line with international standards

Key to maintaining the integrity of critical infrastructure and essential services in the UAE in line with international standards Create an asset inventory: Essential for identifying network anomalies and threats missed by traditional defenses

Essential for identifying network anomalies and threats missed by traditional defenses Set up a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC): A proactive approach to continuous monitoring and analysis of the organization’s security posture

A proactive approach to continuous monitoring and analysis of the organization’s security posture Implement Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR): Vital for enabling security analysts or threat hunters to identify compromises effectively and maintain historical process execution records

Vital for enabling security analysts or threat hunters to identify compromises effectively and maintain historical process execution records Establish a robust cyber threat intelligence function: Important for delivering critical insights on new and emerging risks to facilitate real-time adjustments to security postures, enhancing overall resilience

Important for delivering critical insights on new and emerging risks to facilitate real-time adjustments to security postures, enhancing overall resilience Develop AI governance frameworks: A cornerstone of ensuring safe and ethical use of AI within the organization

As the UAE continues to lead in digital transformation, addressing cybersecurity challenges requires a concerted effort from government agencies, private sector entities, and individuals to ensure the resilience and security of the nation’s digital landscape.

