UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in Paris, witness signing of UAE-France Framework for Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron of France explored various aspects of the longstanding and strategic partnership between the two countries and discussed opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic, investment, and cultural fields.

The two sides also addressed ways to deepen collaboration in climate action, energy, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and other areas aligned with their shared vision for sustainable development and prosperity.

During their meeting at the Élysée Palace, His Excellency President Macron welcomed His Highness the President and expressed his pleasure at hosting him in France. His Highness, in turn, thanked His Excellency President Macron for the warm reception.

The two leaders discussed regional and international developments, exchanging views on key issues and reaffirming their commitment to continued dialogue and collaboration. They underscored the importance of working together to advance peace and stability in the Middle East and beyond while addressing pressing global challenges.

Commenting on the strong ties between the UAE and France, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted their constructive collaboration across multiple sectors, particularly in energy and climate action. He noted that the two nations have maintained a Comprehensive Strategic Energy Partnership since 2022 and launched the UAE-France Bilateral Climate Investment Platform last year.

Furthermore, His Highness noted that the two countries share a commitment to the responsible use of artificial intelligence for global development, as well as cooperation in the protection of world heritage and other areas of mutual interest.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Excellency President Macron also attended the signing ceremony of the UAE-France Framework for Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence, signed on behalf of the UAE by His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and member of the Abu Dhabi Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, and on behalf of France by His Excellency Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency Éric Lombard, Minister for the Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty.

The UAE and French Presidents reviewed collaboration under the joint UAE-France Framework Agreement, targeting investment in a 1GW AI Campus in France.

The two leaders underlined their intent to create a strategic AI partnership and emphasised their commitment to exploring collaboration on projects and investments that support the development of the AI value chain, including investment in UAE and French AI, leading edge chips offtake, data centre infrastructure andtalent development, and by establishing Virtual Data Embassies to enable sovereign AI and cloud infrastructure in both countries.

The broad scope of activities and the size of infrastructure development envisioned under the UAE-France Framework Agreement for Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence highlight the strength and dynamism of the relationship between the UAE and France. The two leaders agreed to closely monitor the development of various AI cooperation projects in the coming period.

His Excellency President Macron hosted a dinner in honour of His Highness the President and the accompanying delegation.

Earlier, His Highness arrived in Paris for a working visit, accompanied by a delegation including H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Faisal Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to the French Republic.

The meeting was also attended by several French ministers and senior officials.

