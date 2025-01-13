UAE, Malaysia sign MoU to collaborate on artificial intelligence

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, have witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the UAE and Malaysia to support joint investment in artificial intelligence (AI), as part of the Malaysia Madani Artificial Intelligence (MMAI) initiative.

The partnership aims to use AI and advanced data analytics to enhance community safety, national security and operational efficiencies.

As part of the MoU, the UAE and Malaysia will continue collaborating to promote technical cooperation in several key areas, including the development of AI-driven national security systems, establishing high-performance computing data centres and national security operations centres, enhancing customs tax collection, and improving operational efficiencies.

The Investment MoU was officially signed by Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, the UAE Minister of Investment, and Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Malaysia’s Minister of Home Affairs.

On the sidelines of the MoU signing, discussions centred on ways to strengthen bilateral political and economic relations between the UAE and Malaysia. Talks also addressed the latest developments in leveraging advanced technology and artificial intelligence across various sectors, particularly those that positively impact living standards and quality of life.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi said, “Our collaboration with Malaysia underscores the strength of our bilateral ties and our shared commitment to advancing technological innovation in support of sustainable development. This Memorandum of Understanding represents a significant step toward enhancing cooperation in artificial intelligence and operational efficiency, contributing to the well-being of our societies and improving quality of life for our communities. The MoU reflects both nations’ focus on establishing meaningful, future-oriented partnerships that create mutual benefits and contribute to addressing global challenges. We are confident that this new partnership will deepen the connections between the UAE and Malaysia, delivering significant long-term benefits for both countries.”

Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said, “This partnership with the UAE represents a crucial step in advancing Malaysia’s ambitions to become a key player in the global AI landscape. By leveraging cutting-edge AI and advanced data analytics, we aim to address complex challenges, including public safety, while driving greater operational efficiencies. The UAE, recognised for its significant strides in AI and technological innovation, further strengthens this collaboration by bringing its expertise and advanced capabilities into the partnership. It highlights the strong relationship between our nations and reflects our shared commitment to innovation and mutual progress. We look forward to achieving remarkable outcomes together.”

The Investment MoU marks a significant step forward following confirmation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in October 2024. This milestone builds on the strong economic relationship between the UAE and Malaysia, which in the first half of 2024 saw non-oil trade reach US$2.5 billion, reflecting a 7 percent increase from the same period in 2023.

Malaysia is the UAE’s 12th-largest Asian trading partner and fifth among ASEAN nations. The UAE is Malaysia’s second-largest trade partner in the Arab world, accounting for 32 percent of Malaysia's trade with the region.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.