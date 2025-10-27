UAE President Reconstitutes Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a resolution to reconstitute the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC), chaired by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Vice-Chairman.

The Council’s membership includes Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, as Secretary-General of the Council, Dr. Ahmed Mubarak bin Nawi Al Mazrouei, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Humaid Obaid Abushibs, Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, and Peng Xiao.

Since its establishment, the AIATC has been driving the regulation, implementation, and development of policies and strategies related to artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in Abu Dhabi. The Council continues to spearhead funding, investment, and research programmes in collaboration with local and global partners, in alignment with the vision of the wise leadership and to keep pace with the rapid growth in the fields of artificial intelligence and advanced technology. This aligns with the Abu Dhabi Digital Government Strategy 2025–2027, which aims to make Abu Dhabi the world's first fully AI-native government by 2027, through strategic investments that drive government transformation and the development of its digital ecosystem.