Vivo Launches V60 Lite with Large Battery and Slim Design

Emirates247 - Vivo has announced the release of its new Vivo V60 Lite, aimed at a wider segment of mid-range smartphone users, combining strong performance, a slim profile, and a large battery capacity.

The device is promoted as the world’s slimmest smartphone equipped with a 6,500 mAh battery, offering both endurance and a lightweight, comfortable design for daily use.

The V60 Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor, paired with 12GB of RAM expandable virtually by an additional 12GB, and up to 512GB of storage. Its high-capacity battery supports 90W FlashCharge fast charging and features Bypass Charging to help extend battery lifespan. According to the company, the battery is designed to maintain optimal performance for up to five years.

The smartphone features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth performance for gaming, video playback, and browsing. It supports 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras. The main camera is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor, while the front-facing camera offers 32 megapixels. The phone also includes AI-powered photo editing tools such as AI Image Studio, as well as features like Four Seasons Portrait, AI Erase, and Magic Move for enhanced image adjustments.

In terms of durability, the device is rated IP65 for dust and water resistance and has received a five-star SGS drop-resistance certification. It also includes dual speakers with up to 400% sound enhancement for an immersive audio experience.

The Vivo V60 Lite will be available in two colors: Titanium Blue and Elegant Black. Vivo says the device has undergone testing to ensure smooth performance for up to 50 months and consistent operation for up to five years.

With this launch, Vivo aims to strengthen its presence in the mid-range smartphone market by focusing on a balance of performance, durability, and long battery life.