VIVO UNVEILS V60 MID-RANGE SMARTPHONE WITH ZEISS-POWERED CAMERA SYSTEM

VIVO, a leading smartphone company, has officially launched its new mid-range device, the Vivo V60. Designed for photography enthusiasts, the smartphone features a professional-grade camera system developed in partnership with optics giant Zeiss.

The V60 boasts a powerful 50MP Periscope Telephoto lens that allows for impressive optical zoom. The camera system supports multiple shooting modes, including "ZEISS Stage Style Portrait" and "ZEISS Multifocal Portrait," which offers five different focal lengths and various bokeh effects. With the help of AI algorithms, the phone is also capable of a remarkable 100x zoom.

Under the hood, the V60 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, with up to 12+12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device features a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 5000 nits.

For power, the phone is equipped with a 6500mAh BlueVolt battery and supports 90W FlashCharge fast charging.

The V60 features a quad-curved design and a near-bezel-less display, protected by Diamond Shield glass. It is also rated IP68/IP69 for water and dust resistance.

The new device integrates several AI-powered features, including Google's Gemini assistant, an AI Smart Call Assistant for real-time translation, and an AI Meeting Summary tool. For photo editing, it includes AI Erase 3.0 to remove unwanted objects and AI Photo Enhance for improving image quality.