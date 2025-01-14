WGS Launches New Knowledge Partnerships with ShineWing and K2 Ntelligence Ventures

As part of the continuous efforts to enhance global impact, promote collaboration, and expand knowledge networks by engaging visionary thought leaders from across the globe, the World Governments Summit (WGS) announced two new knowledge partnerships with the international players ShineWing and K2 Ntelligence Ventures.

The agreements reflect the forward-thinking vision of the World Governments Summit and its leading role in fostering international partnerships. These partnerships are instrumental in promoting innovation and building a sustainable future, leveraging the vast expertise and extensive networks of both companies in China, Asia, and beyond.

H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Vice Chair of the World Governments Summit, alongside KP Cheng, Partner at ShineWing, and Charles Kuai, Founder of K2 Ntelligenc Ventures, signed the agreements.

Omar Al Olama: New Partnerships are a Cornerstone in the WGS’s Vision

H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama stressed that the operational model of the World Governments Summit is built on expanding partnerships across various sectors, particularly knowledge-based collaborations. “The WGS serves as a global knowledge platform for innovation and shaping the future of governments. It explores challenges, identifies opportunities, and designs solutions for critical sectors shaping the lives of societies and future generations.”

“These new partnerships will help spread the WGS’s message, positioning it as a hub for experts, scientists, futurists, and global leaders. It offers a platform for fostering dialogue and effective international collaboration to create a brighter future for societies worldwide. Exploring new knowledge partnerships is essential for scaling the influence of the WGS and engaging innovative minds in the quest for shaping the future,” H.E. added.

KP Cheng: building a bridge between the Chinese community and the wider global communities

It is ShineWing’s honor to actively contribute and plays a part in pursuing WGS’ vision. Chinese enterprises have played a significant role in shaping the world over the last decade and would definitely benefit from expressing their opinion on a prestigious global platform like WGS, KP Cheng said. It is our firm’s belief that building a bridge between the Chinese community and the wider global communities will benefit everyone, he added.

Charles Kuai: AI technologies will enhance everyone’s’ lives

We are privileged and delighted to become a Knowledge Partner for WGS. K2 Ntelligence aims to play a pivotal role at the WGS in connecting, commercializing and scaling future technologies especially Generative AI to all countries, markets, industries, citizens, and consumers, Charles Kuai said. We expect these AI technologies will enhance everyone’s’ lives with advance healthcare, experiences through immersive entertainment and lifelong learning through future personalized education, he added.

ShineWing is a global professional services network with a special focus on Asia, acting as a gateway connecting one of the world’s largest economies to other nations. Specializing in accounting and consultancy, the network comprises over 12,000 professionals and more than 400 partners across 70 offices in 21 regions worldwide.

K2 Ntelligence Ventures is an AI Advisory firm specializes in CEO & boardroom AI advisory services, strategic advance technology planning and execution, preparing governments, companies, and society for the future world powered by Human and Synthetic associates. The company is renowned for commercializing & scaling advance technologies especially AI, contributing to the global innovation ecosystem.

The World Governments Summit continues to serve as a catalyst for international partnerships aimed at shaping the future. It brings together governments, global players, international organizations, thought leaders, and experts to explore major global trends, design pathways for the future, and share knowledge and innovative solutions to address the most pressing challenges.

