UAE, Greece forging pathway to comprehensive strategic partnership

By WAM

The United Arab Emirates and Greece are forging new pathways to bolster ties between the two countries, following a high-level UAE delegation visit, led by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece recently received Dr. Al Jaber and his accompanying delegation, as part of their official visit to the country.

During the meeting - attended by various Greek ministers and officials - the two sides discussed current bilateral ties between the UAE and Greece, and means to develop them in ways that serve the common interests and aspirations of the leadership and peoples' of the two friendly nations.

The UAE Minister of State relayed greetings and well wishes of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Greek Prime Minister.

For his part, Mitsotakis conveyed his greetings to the UAE leadership, expressing his well wishes to the UAE and its people.

Commenting on the UAE delegation's visit to Greece, Dr. Al Jaber said, "This visit is in line with the UAE leadership's directives to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Greece, and to explore diverse opportunities that could further expand the scope of ties between the two countries and their peoples on their paths to progress and development."

He noted that the UAE's aspirations to further strengthen ties with Greece have a root purpose, to formulate a comprehensive strategic partnership with the country. This move, Dr. Al Jaber continued, follows the directives of the UAE leadership, and sees the implementation of outcomes that followed Prime Minister Mitsotakis' visit on 4th February.

Following the Greek Prime Minister's visit to the UAE, a joint working group was formed to initiate processes leading to the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, the Minister explained.

Dr. Al Jaber went on to note that this current visit provides an opportunity for government representatives and private bodies representing the two countries to analyse past accomplishments and present future collaboration opportunities that pave the way for broader, multi-sector coordination between the UAE and Greece.

The Greek Prime Minister noted that a comprehensive strategic agreement between the two friendly nations would lay the foundations for a mutually beneficial economic relationship, which will mainly focus on attracting trade and investment, as well as enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

On the sidelines of the visit, Dr. Al Jaber held a number of meetings with Greek government ministers including, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Minister of National Defence; Kostis Hatzidakis, Minister for the Environment and Energy, and Spyridon-Adonis Georgiadis, Minister for Development and Investment. Meeting participants discussed means of developing bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.

The visit saw representatives from the two countries hold technical workshops to enhance joint efforts across various sectors including, trade and investment, energy, culture, tourism, infrastructure, banking and finance, and security.

Diplomatic relations between the UAE and Greece began in 1976. The Greek Embassy first opened in 1989 in the nation's capital, Abu Dhabi. In November 2008, the UAE opened its embassy headquarters in Athens.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.