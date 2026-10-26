Home UAE Guide Abu Dhabi Freelancer Licence guide 2026: Eligibility, documents, fees and step-by-step TAMM application

Abu Dhabi Freelancer Licence guide 2026: Eligibility, documents, fees and step-by-step TAMM application

The TAMM Freelancer Licence covers over 100 activities including AI development, fashion design and photography, and is open to both UAE nationals and residents – even those already employed full-time

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 26 October 2026, 15:38 (UAE) Updated: 26 October 2026, 15:48 (UAE) 4 min read Share