Abu Dhabi Freelancer Licence guide 2026: Eligibility, documents, fees and step-by-step TAMM application
The TAMM Freelancer Licence covers over 100 activities including AI development, fashion design and photography, and is open to both UAE nationals and residents – even those already employed full-timeSanya Nayeem
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TAMM's video series feature Khala Aousha, a tech-savvy ‘Grandma of Wall Street’ who educates young people on the convenience of becoming a licensed freelancer in minutes, right from your smartphone. Picture credit: TAMM
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