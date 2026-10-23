Applied for an Indian passport at a closed UAE consular centre? Here’s where to collect it
Passport delivery counters remain open at three closed centres in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, according to Al Hind Tours & TravelsHuda Tabrez
2 min read
Share
Al Hind Tours & Travels has clarified that delivery counters for passport will remain open at three out of the four centres, which have closed since October 22. Photo used for illustrative purposes only. Photo credit: Sourav Debnath/Unsplash
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: