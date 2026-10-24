Dubai move-out guide 2026: Checklist, legal obligations, deposit refund and what landlords can charge you
Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007 sets out your rights on notice periods, property condition, security deposits and early termination. Here’s what every tenant needs to know before vacatingSanya Nayeem
7 min read
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The law highlights the obligations of landlords and tenants, both upon entering a lease contract, and exiting one. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Supplied
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