Dubai Rental Disputes Centre guide 2026: How to file a complaint, what it costs and what to expect
From amicable settlement to tele-litigation, the RDC handles unpaid rent, unfair eviction and deposit disputes, among other cases. Here’s the step-by-step guide to raising a landlord or tenant complaint with the RDCSanya Nayeem
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In Dubai, complaints from both tenants and landlords are heard by the Rental Dispute Centre (RDC). Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
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