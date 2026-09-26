Dubai's outdoor season is back: 8 events and activities to add to your family calendar this winter

UAE Guide

Global Village, Dubai Safari Park, Hatta Wadi Hub and more are all reopening soon. Here's when, what it costs and how to plan your visits

Whether you're cycling in Hatta (pictured) or walking among the blooms at the Dubai Miracle Garden, there's plenty in store if you want to explore and enjoy time outdoors, this winter. Picture credit: Visit Dubai

Dubai: As summer winds down, a host of outdoor events and activities are returning to Dubai.

From Global Village returning for its 31st season, to Dubai Parks and Resorts opening its gates to thrill-seekers next month, here is your curated winter activity calendar, packed with destinations you can enjoy with family and friends.

Mark your calendar, and experience the best of what the city has to offer this winter, starting here:

1. Hatta Resorts and Wadi Hub

If you’ve been planning to visit the mountains, this is your sign. Hatta Wadi Hub is reopening soon, for season nine, bringing back outdoor adventures and family fun. Take on thrilling challenges across rope courses and zip lines at the Aerial Adventure Park, or go sliding down Hatta’s hillside on an inflatable tube. Channel your inner warrior with archery and axe throwing, or try net walking on suspended net bridges and enjoy Wadi Hub’s panoramic views. There’s plenty for adventurers and families to choose from.

Where: Located off the Dubai-Hatta Road.

When: Starting September 28, 9am to 7pm every day.

Cost: Pay for individual activities at the venue. Prices range from Dh15 (for the net walkway) to Dh170 (for the twin zipline), based on the complexity of the activity.

2. Dubai Parks and Resorts

The Middle East’s largest integrated theme park resort returns just in time for the UAE’s mid-term school break. Under one roof, cinephiles can experience Hollywood-inspired rides and experiences at MOTIONGATE Dubai, while football fans can kick off at the world’s first football club theme part at Real Madrid World. Younger visitors can ride their own car made from LEGO bricks at LEGOLAND Theme Park, or take on their friends in a wet and wild race at LEGOLAND Waterpark. It will take you multiple visits to experience all the attractions in this massive theme park, so it’s best to plan ahead. Learn more here.

Where: Located off E11, close to The Outlet Village.

When: Starting October 7.

Cost: Ticket prices start from Dh295, at dubaiparksandresorts.com.

3. Dubai Miracle Garden

Escape into nature at Dubai Miracle Garden, which boasts 72,000 square metres of outdoor garden space and over 150 million blooms every year. This year, the attraction is promising a new line-up of floral displays, family activities and seasonal celebrations. Check out the Guinness World Record-breaking rendition of an Airbus A380 aircraft in bloom, or walk down illuminated nightscapes after dark. Don’t miss the special Butterfly Garden enclosure, where you can delight in close encounters with over 15,000 butterflies.

Where: Al Barsha South 3.

When: Starting October 8, 9am to 9pm every day.

Cost: Dh70 for the Butterfly Garden, Dh100 for the Miracle Garden, and Dh140 for a Combo ticket (Miracle and Butterfly Garden). You can book at dubaimiraclegarden.com.

4. The Ripe Market – Academy Park

At its flagship location, The Ripe Market is returning with a vibrant mix of local shopping, fresh produce, live entertainment and family-friendly activities. At this outdoor market, stroll along stalls and find everything you’re looking for – from artisan brands and organic farm-fresh produce to children’s workshops and wellness sessions. The Ripe Market is a community-led enterprise that has been supporting homegrown businesses across the UAE since 2011.

Where: Academy Park, Umm Suqeim, Dubai.

When: October 10, 2026 to May 2, 2027, every Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 9pm.

Cost: Dh5 entry fee, which can be paid at the venue.

5. Dubai Safari Park

Home to over 3,000 animals, Dubai’s largest wildlife park is returning for its eighth season soon. See lions, giraffes, elephants and rhinos across African, Asian and Arabian exhibits, or explore six park zones, each with its unique habitat and creatures. This season, the park is also introducing a new Royal Safari Experience for premium visitors, under the theme ‘Live More Wild Life’, as the park invites visitors to build a deeper connection with wildlife and conservation. Learn more here.

Where: Al Warqa 5.

When: Starting October 12, 9am to 6pm every day.

Cost: Tickets are usually start at Dh50 but ticket prices for the next season have not yet been announced. You can check and book at dubaisafari.ae.

6. Global Village

Global Village is returning for season 31, bring back its sprawling outdoor venue with pavilions from over 90 countries. You can spend all evening at this family-favourite locale, and enjoy street food, live performances, cultural shows, carnival rides and shopping. With over 250 dining experiences and 3,500 shopping outlets – and counting – you’ll likely keep returning before it closes again for the summer in May 2027 (closing date has not been announced yet).

Where: Located off E311, in Wadi Al Safa 4 area of Dubailand.

When: Starting October 14. Sunday to Wednesday: 4pm to midnight. Thursday to Saturday, and public holidays: 4pm to 1am.

Cost: Order a VIP Pack, or buy tickets at the venue. Tickets are usually priced at Dh30, but this year’s fares are yet to be announced. Children under 3, seniors aged 65+, and People of Determination (plus one companion) enter for free with valid identification.

7. Dubai Crocodile Park

Step into crocodile territory at this unique park. Home to 250 Nile crocodiles, Dubai Crocodile Park includes a Natural History Museum, an African lake-themed aquarium and a savannah inspired landscaped area for families to explore. Explore an expansive exhibit that showcases the natural habitat of crocodiles and time your visit so you don’t miss the ‘Baby Crocodile Encounter’. The park opened its doors on September 15.

Where: Tripoli Street, Mushrif, Dubai

When: 10am to 8pm, every day.

Cost: Adult tickets cost Dh95, child tickets cost Dh75. You can book at dubaicrocodileparkcom.

8. Dubai Fitness Challenge

Join Dubai’s biggest fitness movement this winter, with the Dubai Fitness Challenge. The goal is simple: Complete 30 minutes of activity every day for 30 days. Whether you’re an elite athlete, or new to fitness, the DFC makes it easier to build movement into your day, with free fitness experiences, sporting events and activities spread across Dubai – from running and cycling events to beachfront workouts and water activities.

Where: All around Dubai.

When: October 31 to November 29.

Cost: Free of charge. Register and check out events at dubaifitnesschallenge.com.