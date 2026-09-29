Etihad Rail’s Dubai station: Travel to Abu Dhabi for just AED 39

UAE Guide

With the journey lasting just 64 minutes, here is all you need to know about ticket prices, locations

Dubai: The new Dubai station of Etihad Rail has just been inaugurated, and regular passenger service will commence from tomorrow, September 30, making it an extremely affordable and fun commute option if you are planning to travel across the UAE.

Whether you’re looking to travel to Abu Dhabi or Fujairah, here is all you need to know about the Etihad Rail stations that are now operational and how you can plan your journey.

The new Dubai station

The station in Dubai – the Al Yalayis station – is located in Jumeirah Golf Estates and offers passengers an easy way to travel to Abu Dhabi or Fujairah – as the Etihad Rail stations in these two emirates are already operational.

The Dubai station offers free WiFi connectivity, comfortable waiting areas, food and beverage outlets, and different ways to move around Dubai, regardless of which method you prefer – a foot bridge to the nearest Metro station, a bus stop to get to nearby locations, as well as a dedicated ride-hailing, pick-up and drop-off area.

Ticket prices

Dubai to Abu Dhabi

Comfort tickets: starting from AED39

Premium tickets: starting from AED109

Trip duration: One hour, four minutes

Dubai to Fujairah

Comfort tickets: starting from AED29

Premium tickets: starting from AED89

Trip duration: One hour, 10 minutes

What are the different ticket categories?

There are two categories of travel class – comfort and premium. Comfort tickets offer a standard, economy cabin and seating, while premium class seats have wider seats and greater leg room.

Comfort class ticket holders will need to pay separately, if they wish to purchase food and beverages from the food trolleys onboard, while premium tickets include complimentary drinks and snacks.

Within each category, you can also choose from:

Saver – seat will be assigned automatically, no changes permitted, non-refundable

– seat will be assigned automatically, no changes permitted, non-refundable Value (ticket price + AED20) – complimentary seat selection, change permitted, non-refundable

(ticket price + AED20) – complimentary seat selection, change permitted, non-refundable Flex (ticket price + AED 50) – complimentary seat selection, change permitted, refundable

How to get around Dubai

Metro: The Al Yalayis station is also connected to the JLT Metro Station on the Dubai Metro Red Line, via a foot bridge.

Bus: The bus stop at the Etihad Rail station is ‘Jumeirah Golf Estate 1 – JGE’, which has a feeder bus – F38, connecting commuters to Dubai Production City and Dubai Sports City.

Parking: If you’d like to drive to and from the station instead, the Dubai station has 265 available parking slots, with 260 slots for normal cars and five for electric cars. Etihad Rail advises passengers to check parking availability at the time of booking the tickets.

All Etihad Rail stations also have car rental offices, where you can rent a car to move around the city you travel to.

Etihad Rail station locations

The Dubai station currently connects passengers to the following stations:

Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi City station

Photo credit: Etihad Rail

Location: Mohamed Bin Zayed City, ME10 block

Opening hours: Every day - 5am to 11pm

Shuttle bus service is available to ADNOC headquarters on the Corniche Street, the ADNEC centre in Al Rawdah and Reem Mall on Reem Island.

Fujairah – Al Hilal City station

Etihad Rail Fujairah Station Photo credit Etihad Rail

Location: Al Hilal Street

Opening hours: Every day – 5am to 11pm

How to book tickets

Through the ‘Etihad Rail’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices

Etihad Rail website – www.etihadrail.ae

Ticket vending machines at the station

If you are using the app, you will receive a digital ticket. You will also receive an email confirmation if you purchase the ticket through the website, which can be shown at the station.

If you buy a ticket at the station through the ticket vending machines, you will receive a paper ticket, which can be shown at the station.