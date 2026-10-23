UAE free parking guide 2026: Which days are free in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman?
From free parking on Fridays or Sundays to public holiday exemptions, daily timings and SMS payment codes, here's what you need to knowHuda Tabrez
3 min read
Share
Public parking is free on Sundays in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, while Sharjah and Ajman generally offer free parking on Fridays. However, motorists should check local parking signs, as some zones remain chargeable throughout the week. Photo credit: RTA; Sharjah Municipality; Abu Dhabi Media Office
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: