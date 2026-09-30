UAE mental health helplines 2026: Numbers to call in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and across the Emirates

UAE Guide

From the National Hope hotline at 800-HOPE to Dubai's Itma'en service and Abu Dhabi's 24/7 Sakina line, here are the free mental health resources available to UAE residents right now

Backed by trained psychologists and counsellors, dialling a helpline can lead you to immediate counselling and assistance, and even referrals to specialists for further support. Picture credit: Pexels

Dubai: If you’re struggling with anxiety, depression, or any other mental health issue, and you don’t know whom to turn to, the UAE offers hope.

As part of the country’s National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 – a comprehensive long-term plan featuring multiple pillars, objectives, and dozens of projects spanning health, education, the environment, and community engagement – residents have full access to resourceful helplines across the emirates.

Backed by trained psychologists and counsellors, dialling a helpline can lead you to immediate counselling and assistance, and even referrals to specialists for further support.

Here are a few numbers to save, and call, when you need mental health assistance:

UAE (all emirates)

National Hope helpline: 800-HOPE (800 4673)

As part of the UAE National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing, access the National Hope mental health hotline at 800 4673 (you can call or WhatsApp this number) to receive immediate psychological counselling and support. The service is available in Arabic and English.

Dubai

Itma’en: 800 506

Dubai Health, in collaboration with the Community Development Authority, and the Dubai Health Authority, offers the Itma’en service (which means ‘rest assured’ in Arabic), making mental health support freely accessible to all. The helpline operates daily from 9am to midnight, and connects you with specialised counsellors. Contact the Itma’en helpline at 800 506.

Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital: 800 8877

The ‘Speak, We’re Listening’ helpline by Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital aims to promote better mental health, facilitate access to related resources, and provide early detection and intervention for issues such as anxiety, mood disorders, panic, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and burnout. The helpline, which is also accompanied by a WhatsApp channel (04 519 2519) provides consultation and support from trained psychologists, and operates from Monday to Friday, 9am to 9pm. Contact the helpline by dialling 800 8877, then dialling 2 for Emirates Health Services (EHS), and 2 again for the Speak, We’re Listening initiative.

American Hospital: 04 3774686

American Hospital Dubai offers a free mental health hotline to support people dealing with emotional distress, anxiety or overwhelming thoughts. Contact them at 04 3774686.

Medico Arabia: 056 9005443 or 050 1590070

Dubai-based healthcare consultancy Medico Arabia offers a 24/7 mental health distress helpline for anyone experiencing emotional distress, anxiety, trauma or overwhelming thoughts. Contact them at 056 9005443 or 050 1590070.

Abu Dhabi

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi: 800-SAKINA (800 725462)

Residents in the capital can call the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hotline, 800-SAKINA (800 725462), which offers 24/7 psychological assistance, as well as direct access to qualified and compassionate mental health professionals. The hotline supports both Arabic and English.

Istijaba: 800-1717

The Istijaba helpline was developed by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD), in collaboration with the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC), and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA). The helpline connects callers with mental health specialists trained in treating anxiety, tension, depression, and other types of issues related to mental health. The team is trained to deal with all age groups. The 24/7 hotline is available in several languages, including Arabic, English, Hindi, French, Malayalam, and Tamil. Contact Istijaba at 800-1717.