UAE PASS ‘signing credentials will expire soon’: What it means and how to renew
Received the expiry alert on your UAE PASS app? Here’s how to renew your signing credentials and continue digitally signing documents
Dubai: “Your signing credentials will expire soon” – did you see this message pop up on your UAE PASS app recently? If so, the process of renewing your credentials is a quick and easy process which can help you continue using your UAE PASS for all government services.
What are signing credentials?
The UAE PASS app doesn’t just allow you to log in to other apps, whether for government or banking services, but has another very important use – you can digitally sign official documents using the app.
Your ‘signing credential’ is for the digital signature that you use to sign documents digitally using the app. It is different from the UAE PASS PIN, which you need to use to log in to the app, whenever you use it.
The signing credential expires after a period of three years, and has to be renewed after that period for you to continue using your digital signature to sign official documents.
How to renew your signing credentials
- Tap on the pop-up message
- You will see two options to renew your signing credentials – face verification through your phone or visiting a UAE PASS kiosk near you.
- If you choose the first option, the app will then use your phone’s front-facing camera to verify complete the facial recognition process. UAE PASS advises users to not wear sunglasses or face masks during the process, and to maintain a neutral expression.
- When the facial recognition process starts, follow the instructions on the screen, which will guide you to hold the phone closer or further away, so that the app is able to complete the process.
- Once facial recognition is complete, you will be asked to set a new password for the app. The password should contain at least six characters, one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, a number and one alpha-numeric character.
- The app will then confirm that your signing credentials have been renewed, and the date when they will next expire (after a period of three years).
- If you choose the second option, the app will then throw up a map of all the UAE PASS kiosks in the UAE, and you can select the one closest to you. Once you select the kiosk location, the app will help you get directions to the kiosk, along with the time it takes to get there.
How to use your digital signature
Once your signing credentials have been verified, you can proceed with using your digital signature to legally sign official documents. According to the UAE PASS website, the signature is legally aligned with the UAE’s federal law on electronic ecommerce and transactions, and it is equally valid to a written signature.
Here’s how you can sign a document through the UAE PASS:
- Save the document on your device.
- Next, open the UAE PASS app and tap on ‘Sign documents’ on the main page.
- Select the document from your files and tap on ‘open’.
- This will open the document in the app after which you can tap on your signature to place it on the document. You can move the signature around to ensure it is positioned in the right place.
- Select the check box which says you have read the document and tap on ‘sign’.
- You will then be asked to authorise your signature. This is where you use the ‘signing credentials’ that you have just updated in the steps above.
- Once the signing process has been verified, you will get a copy of the signed document, which you can either save it on your phone or within the UAE PASS app, and share it with the relevant party.