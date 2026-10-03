UAE PASS ‘signing credentials will expire soon’: What it means and how to renew

UAE Guide

Received the expiry alert on your UAE PASS app? Here’s how to renew your signing credentials and continue digitally signing documents

Your ‘signing credential’ is for the digital signature that you use to sign documents digitally using the app. It is different from the UAE PASS PIN, which you need to use to log in to the app, whenever you use it. File photograph.

Dubai: “Your signing credentials will expire soon” – did you see this message pop up on your UAE PASS app recently? If so, the process of renewing your credentials is a quick and easy process which can help you continue using your UAE PASS for all government services.

What are signing credentials?

The UAE PASS app doesn’t just allow you to log in to other apps, whether for government or banking services, but has another very important use – you can digitally sign official documents using the app.

Your ‘signing credential’ is for the digital signature that you use to sign documents digitally using the app. It is different from the UAE PASS PIN, which you need to use to log in to the app, whenever you use it.

The signing credential expires after a period of three years, and has to be renewed after that period for you to continue using your digital signature to sign official documents.

How to renew your signing credentials

Tap on the pop-up message

You will see two options to renew your signing credentials – face verification through your phone or visiting a UAE PASS kiosk near you.

If you choose the first option, the app will then use your phone’s front-facing camera to verify complete the facial recognition process. UAE PASS advises users to not wear sunglasses or face masks during the process, and to maintain a neutral expression.

When the facial recognition process starts, follow the instructions on the screen, which will guide you to hold the phone closer or further away, so that the app is able to complete the process.

Once facial recognition is complete, you will be asked to set a new password for the app. The password should contain at least six characters, one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, a number and one alpha-numeric character.

The app will then confirm that your signing credentials have been renewed, and the date when they will next expire (after a period of three years).

If you choose the second option, the app will then throw up a map of all the UAE PASS kiosks in the UAE, and you can select the one closest to you. Once you select the kiosk location, the app will help you get directions to the kiosk, along with the time it takes to get there.

How to use your digital signature

Once your signing credentials have been verified, you can proceed with using your digital signature to legally sign official documents. According to the UAE PASS website, the signature is legally aligned with the UAE’s federal law on electronic ecommerce and transactions, and it is equally valid to a written signature.

Here’s how you can sign a document through the UAE PASS: