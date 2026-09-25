UAE termination rights 2026: 7 things you're entitled to when you are fired from your job

UAE Guide

From a paid notice period and gratuity to an experience certificate, job search days off and ILOE payouts, here's what UAE Labour Law guarantees when you lose your job

Learn about your rights upon termination, and stay well-informed as you receive your dues from your former employer and begin your new job search. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: Losing a job can be stressful. However, employees in the UAE are backed by the country’s robust Labour Law – so rest assured you can get the support you need as you transition to a new job.

Awatif Al Khouri, senior Emirati advocate at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultants, outlined some rights workers should be aware of when they are fired: “A worker may be entitled to notice, salary during the notice period, gratuity where applicable, and any other outstanding employment dues. These rights are covered under the Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 On Regulation of Labour Relations,” also known as the UAE Labour Law.

We break down these rights, and others, so you can be well-informed as you receive your dues from your former employer and begin your new job search.

1. Employees must serve out their notice period, and receive a salary for it.

The notice period is the time between when an employee is fired, and their final working day. During this window, employees wrap up tasks and assist employers in managing transitions, training replacements, or redistributing their duties.

The notice period can range between 30 and 90 days. Awatif said: “A worker is generally entitled to receive their full wage during the notice period while the employment contract remains in force.”

2. Employees must receive all their dues before their work permit is cancelled.

If you have worked for at least one year, continuously, you are eligible for an end-of-services payout, also known as gratuity. Awatif explained: “The employer shall generally pay the worker’s final salary and other dues, including gratuity where applicable, within 14 days from the end of employment. If there is a delay, the worker may raise a labour complaint with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).”

It's also important to note that your employer cannot submit a work permit cancellation request to MOHRE unless you sign an acknowledgment that you have received all pending dues – your salary, gratuity, and any unpaid commissions or salary for unused annual leaves.

3. You are permitted to take a day off weekly to attend interviews for a new job.

Article 43(5) of the UAE Labour Law provides a useful provision for workers who want to waste no time in looking for a new job.

Awatif explained: “If the employer terminates the contract, the worker may take one unpaid working day per week during the notice period to look for another job, provided the worker informs the employer at least three days in advance.”

4. You are entitled to an experience certificate.

An experience certificate is a standard expectation from any new hire.

In the UAE, Article 13(11) of the UAE Labour Law requires employers to provide an experience certificate upon the expiration or termination of a contract – even if you were fired. The certificate is typically stamped by MOHRE, and must be provided to you free of cost by your current employer.

5. You will receive a grace period after visa cancellation.

When your work permit and visa are cancelled, you will receive a grace period of 30 days, as per UAE law. This period may be longer in specific cases – check the grace period duration for your visa category here.

During this time, if you are able to find another job, you have the opportunity to regularise your residency status and move to another visa so that you can remain in the country.

6. You have the option of receiving a paid repatriation ticket.

Article 13(12) of the UAE Labour Law states: “[The employer shall] bear the cost of the worker's repatriation to his or her point of hire or to any other point that was mutually agreed upon, unless the worker joins another employer, or the employment contract is terminated for reasons due to the worker; in which case, the costs shall be borne by the latter.”

Awatif explained: “The employer may be required to bear the cost of returning the worker to the place from which they were recruited, or another agreed location. This may not apply if the worker joins another employer or in certain other circumstances.”

The provision is useful for expatriates planning to return to their home countries, following termination from their jobs.

7. You can receive an Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) payout.

The ILOE scheme in the UAE compensates the insured person with a cash amount for a limited period, in case of unemployment.

All employees in the federal government and private sector are required to participate in the scheme (with some exceptions, such as investors, domestic workers and temporary employees) by purchasing an insurance policy that covers them in case their service ends, according to the established eligibility criteria. The payout amount is about 60% of an employee’s basic salary each month for three months.

Awatif explained: “The ILOE scheme provides temporary financial support to eligible employees who lose their jobs involuntarily. Employees generally need at least 12 consecutive months of subscription, and eligible workers should file their claim within 30 days of the end of employment.”