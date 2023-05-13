UAE President discusses enhancing bilateral relations with Pakistan’s Army Chief over phone

During a phone call today, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed with Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir the enhancement of cooperation and joint work between the UAE and Pakistan in defence and military affairs, and ways to support and strengthen them to serve the mutual interests of both nations.

His Highness emphasised the UAE's commitment to supporting all that achieves unity and stability in the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and meets the aspirations of its people for progress and prosperity.

The Pakistani Army chief expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the UAE President and extended his wishes for the UAE’s continuous development, progress, and prosperity.

