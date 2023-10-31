UAE President greets King of Jordan upon arrival in UAE on state visit

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2023 (WAM) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan arrived in the UAE today for a state visit set to commence tomorrow, Wednesday.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed His Majesty King Abdullah II upon his arrival at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; and Humaid Obaid Khalifa Obaid Abushibs, President of the Supreme Audit Institution, were also present at the reception.

Accompanying His Majesty King Abdullah II is His Royal Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan. The delegation also includes Dr. Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan, along with a number of ministers and high-ranking officials.

As the Jordanian King’s plane entered UAE airspace, it was escorted by fighter jets in a ceremonial gesture of welcome and celebration of His Majesty’s visit.

His Majesty King Abdullah II’s visit to the UAE comes in response to an invitation from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and underscores their mutual commitment to continue strengthening the two countries’ deep-rooted and historic relations and strategic cooperation.

The visit also aims to realise their vision for sustainable development and prosperity in both nations and fulfil the aspirations of their peoples for a more prosperous future.

