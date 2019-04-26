UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi Executive Office

By Wam

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a law regarding the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

The law stipulates that the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, affiliated to the Executive Council, shall have an independent legal personality and full legal capacity.

Under the newly issued law, the Abu Dhabi Executive Office is the body entrusted to support the Executive Council and its committees. The Office will undertake several functions, including the review of applications and topics submitted to the Council and its committees, and making appropriate recommendations.

An Executive Council General Secretariat will also be available within the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, following the law, to prepare for and manage Executive Council meetings.

The law also details that the Office is headed by an individual with a designation of 'Head of Department', while the General Secretariat will be led by a Secretary-General.