100 university students participate in inaugural ‘Academia Accelerators for the Future’ program to address future challenges in key sectors

Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has announced the participation of 100 university students in the first edition of the Academia Accelerators for the Future Program.

The program, organised by Dubai Future Accelerators, in partnership with Hult International Business School and supported by Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), is designed to empower and enable students to showcase their innovative ideas and solutions across a diverse range of specialisations. It focuses on addressing future challenges in essential sectors by harnessing technology, fostering academic cooperation, conducting research, and applying artificial intelligence (AI).

The program presents a new global perspective on tackling challenges and nurturing creativity, as well as introducing new methodologies for government work aimed at enhancing efficiency and productivity. The initiative plays a crucial role in affirming Dubai's position as a leader in fostering talent and as a center for progressive and innovative thinking.

Over the course of six weeks, students focused on developing projects and solutions using AI tools to address five main government challenges. These challenges involved providing investors with comprehensive information about the various market opportunities in Dubai, developing government services to ensure accessibility for all individuals, keeping pace with expected developments in employment and planning future professional development strategies, enhancing research by employing text analysis and natural language processing techniques, and designing personalized treatment plans based on individual patient genomes.

Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Future Design and Acceleration at Dubai Future Foundation, emphasised the significance of the Academia Accelerators for the Future Program as a key initiative under the Dubai Future Accelerators. He highlighted that the program plays a crucial role in bolstering partnerships across the government, private, and academic sectors.

“This program offers a unique platform for students from international universities based in Dubai to engage in developing innovative solutions to pressing future challenges. Their involvement is pivotal in enhancing Dubai's position as a leader in the creation of future solutions and in the development of effective, impactful governmental tools that are geared towards improving quality of life,” said Al Falasi.

He also noted that the program's launch marks a step forward in Dubai Future Accelerators' commitment to investing in future-centric sectors, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for talent and innovation, and utilising advanced technologies and research to design the future.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Namrata Kamath, Dean of Hult International Business School, said: “Hult is elated with the opportunity to connect with DFF for the Academia Accelerators for the future.”

Kamath added: “The experience with Dubai Future Accelerators was invaluable for our students and their academic journey this year, providing Hult students access to the extensive network in the realm of AI that the DFF has. This opportunity allowed for us to engage students with real life challenges that will impact the UAE in the long and short term and allowed these future leaders from different international backgrounds to better understand the impact the DFF is currently making and aims to make in the future.”

She also noted that the program provided the students with an up-close understanding of how government and private sector collaboration helps propel society.



The Academia Accelerators for the Future Program provides a unique collaborative space for university and graduate students, academic institutions, and research centers to engage directly with government bodies and industry experts to tackle immediate and significant future challenges.

Set within an integrated framework, the program cultivates an environment conducive to innovation, creativity, and success. Utilising cutting-edge technology, AI, and diverse tools, it enables the creation of forward-thinking solutions.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.