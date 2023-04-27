101 RTA drivers returned lost & found items worth millions of dirhams

Dubai’s Roads and Transport (RTA) recognised 101 drivers for their honesty and exemplary conduct in handling valuable lost and found items while on duty from January 2022 to March 2023. The recognition is a tribute to the drivers’ prompt action in reporting the found items to the concerned bodies enabling returning such items to their owners in record time, which added happiness and peace of mind to those involved.

The items found by the drivers included cash, jewellery, and other valuable items, which included: A black bag containing diamonds valued at AED1 million, cash amounting AED3.6 million dirhams, a plastic bag containing gold worth AED200,000, an expensive handbag and a watch valued at $50,000, cash amount of AED183,000, a black bag with AED200,000, and an expensive watch worth of $60,000, in addition to AED221,000 in cash.

Decent Examples

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, said, “Reports of lost and found items by drivers are a source of joy for everyone. They set excellent examples of honesty, integrity, good manners, and responsibility. Furthermore, such conduct not only reveals the true character of the individuals involved but also contributes to a positive image of Dubai’s transportation systems.

“RTA focuses on honouring upright drivers regularly to motivate and reward their honesty, high ethics and commendable handling of other people’s money. As such, they depicted a great image of themselves and their occupation, which reflects positively on their performance. It elevates the standard of the taxi service in the emirate, and underscores Dubai's commitment to guests and residents in line with its reputation as the world's happiest city,” he continued.

“The response of public transport users in Dubai expressed immense joy for recovering their lost items promptly, showering drivers with gratitude, appreciation, and praise for their commendable conduct. This display of good morals not only highlights the drivers' integrity but also casts a positive light on their workplace,” concluded Bahrozyan.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.