1,200 cyclists join secnd edition of Dubai Police’s ‘Ride with Police’ initiative
Open to both amateur and professional cyclists, men and women alike, the initiative brought participants together for a shared experience that combined physical activity, teamwork and community spiritEmirates247
One of the initiative’s distinguishing features is the opportunity for members of the public to ride alongside experienced cyclists from Team Dubai Police, allowing participants to interact with the team, learn from their expertise and share their passion for cycling in a welcoming and supportive atmosphere.