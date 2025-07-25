17,600 Afghans hosted by UAE prior to departure to final destinations

As part of its humanitarian commitment and swift response during crises, the UAE hosted 17,619 Afghans who were evacuated from Afghanistan since August 2021, prior to their resettlement in third countries. This step was carried out in cooperation with international partners to support the Afghan people amid the exceptional circumstances the country faced.

The Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi received the Afghan evacuees, providing high-quality services and facilities prior to their departure to 21 final destinations. The total cost of the hosting amounted to AED 1.384 billion (USD 367 million), providing a comprehensive framework for dignified temporary accommodation that met the full range of needs, particularly those of children, the elderly, and women.

The UAE also facilitated the evacuation of 41,000 individuals from Afghanistan, including Afghan citizens and foreign nationals residing in the country. Driven by its commitment to supporting friendly nations, the UAE responded to requests for assistance in evacuating their citizens from Afghanistan, and facilitating their eventual return home.

During their stay, the UAE provided all essential needs to Afghan nationals, including healthcare, logistical and diplomatic services, and communications, in addition to shelter and food – ensuring their comfort, dignity, and well-being. Financial assistance was also provided to help families rebuild their lives in their final destinations.

To facilitate the resettlement process, all necessary departure services were provided within the Emirates Humanitarian City. This included the establishment of 17 embassy offices, along with offices for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and two offices for international non-governmental organisations.

In the healthcare domain, the UAE undertook extensive efforts to care for residents of the Emirates Humanitarian City – including Afghans and foreign nationals – especially during the COVID-19 crisis. These efforts included providing necessary vaccines and preventive treatments, with a total of 34,923 vaccines administered to all residents by specialized medical teams. Simultaneously, comprehensive healthcare services were offered to more than 303 newborns, while successfully completing over 303 surgeries across various specialties, including three critical cases treated abroad. In total, more than 254,572 medical services were provided throughout their temporary stay.

In the field of educational and vocational training, the UAE provided education to more than 3,764 Afghans, including approximately 800 children enrolled in nurseries with school transportation and continuous follow-up. Authorities also organized more than 39 educational courses, in addition to vocational training and development workshops, which benefited 2,589 Afghan nationals.

The Emirates Humanitarian City facilities include outdoor courtyards, several playgrounds and entertainment facilities dedicated to children, women, and the elderly, in addition to a preventive healthcare centre. Residents also have access to necessary means for sustenance, including medicine, food, and other essential supplies, reflecting the values and traditions of Emirati society.

The UAE is among the leading countries in providing aid to Afghanistan, and has spared no effort in assisting the Afghan people. This reflects the country’s humanitarian message, rooted in values of peace, consolidating coexistence, tolerance, and the principles of human fraternity. In addition, the UAE is committed to reinforcing solidarity with nations enduring the most challenging circumstances.

Since its founding, the UAE has prioritized human dignity and people’s well-being as a cornerstone to the country’s approach – regardless of ethnic, religious, or geographical backgrounds. This value aligns with the country's noble humanitarian principles, which have become a global symbol of generosity and giving.

Notably, the UAE ranks among the top donor countries to Afghanistan. Over the past three years alone, the UAE has provided AED 740 million in humanitarian and relief aid, including the establishment of an air bridge to deliver hundreds of tonnes of relief and food supplies, which benefited more than one million people – primarily children, the elderly, and women. The UAE also provided medical assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic and opened 10 maternity and women healthcare centres across seven Afghan provinces.