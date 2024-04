A 2.8 magnitude earthquake on Richter scale was recorded in Khor Fakkan Coast at 03:03 (UAE time) on 27th April 2024, according to the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The earthquake was felt in the area but had no impact on the UAE, the NCM affirmed in statement today.

