24 Arab Teams to Compete in the UAE SWAT Challenge 2024

The Organizing Committee for the UAE SWAT Challenge has confirmed the participation of 24 Arab teams in this year's fifth edition of the Challenge. These teams are part of a larger group of 87 teams from 48 countries worldwide, set to compete in the event starting at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah.

The Committee detailed that the Arab teams include 11 teams from the United Arab Emirates, four from the Kingdom of Bahrain, and two teams each from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Kuwait, and the Republic of Iraq. Additionally, one team will represent the Kingdom of Morocco.

All Arab teams have expressed readiness for this year's Challenge, emphasizing their early preparation and high physical and tactical readiness. Members were selected based on their efficiency through tests and field training exercises during preparation.

