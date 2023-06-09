4 Vital Conditions for International Students to Secure the UAE Golden Visa

The Digital Government of the UAE has set 4 conditions for issuing golden visa for the first time graduates of foreign universities, and 3 conditions for outstanding students of Emirati universities without a guarantor.

The government clarified that the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) grants golden visa to the first rank graduates of foreign university students:

Four conditions for issuing golden residency to the first graduates of foreign university students:

• That the classification of foreign universities be among the best 100 in the world

• The cumulative GPA of the bachelor's graduate should not be less than 3.5

• It should not have been more than two years since graduation

• The certificate must be approved by the Ministry of Education

The Digital Government added that outstanding Emirati university students can obtain a golden visa without a guarantor, provided that the university classification is (A) or (B) according to the classification approved by the Ministry of Education, with a recommendation letter from the university or a graduation certificate stating that the student’s cumulative average is not Less than 3.5 in (A-ranked universities) or 3.8 in (B-ranked universities), with the necessity that no more than two years have passed since graduation.

The Government also clarified that if a secondary school student obtained a high ranking at the state level (with a grade of at least 95% in a public or private secondary school), he can obtain a 5-year residence visa without a guarantor, provided that he submits a recommendation letter from the Emirates School Establishment (ESE).

The visa can be renewed if the student is still registered at a university in the country and needs a study period of more than 5 years.

The student can reside and study in the UAE, on condition that one of the accredited universities or one of his parents who resides in the country officially guarantee him, and the student affairs offices in universities will have to facilitate the procedures for obtaining the visa, which will be for one year only.

It can be renewed for a similar period after submitting an official evidence of continuity of study (issued by one of the higher education institutions in the country).

The Government pointed out that residents can sponsor their male children until they reach the age of 25, and after 25, they can continue to reside with their families as long as they provide written evidence of their admission to a higher education institution for a period of not less than one year.

As for female students, her guardian can obtain them a student visa, regardless of age.

The government also indicated that university students can bring their families to live with them in the UAE, provided that they have the financial ability and adequate housing.

