50% discount on traffic violations in Umm Al Quwain on the occasion of Union Day

The Umm Al Quwain Police General Command announced a 50% reduction in traffic violations, starting from the first of December, until the first week of next January, that is, the 7th of January. The announcement of a 50% reduction in traffic violations in Umm Al Quwain coincided with the UAE’s celebrations of the 52nd Union Day. .

The Umm Al Quwain Police General Command explained that the 50% reduction in traffic violations includes all types of violations committed in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain before 11-1-2023, with the exception of aggravated violations, from 12-1-2023, until 1-7-2024.

The Traffic and Patrols Department at the General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police called on drivers and vehicle owners to take advantage of the decision to reduce violations and settle the situation before the end of the specified period. It also called on them to adhere to the regulations and laws regulated to avoid violations and fatal traffic accidents.

The Umm Al Quwain Police General Command stated that the violations excluded from the deduction are driving a vehicle in a way that endangers his life or the life of others or their safety or security, driving a vehicle in a way that would cause damage to public or private facilities, heavy vehicles exceeding a red light signal, and crossing a red light signal. By light vehicles, jumping a red light by motorized bicycles, exceeding the speed limit by more than 80 km/h, or making changes to the vehicle’s engine or chassis.

