53rd Eid Al Etihad brings cherished memories, joy, pride: Mohammed bin Rashid

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE's 53rd Eid Al Etihad is an occasion that brings with it cherished memories, joy, and pride.

This national occasion is an opportunity to reflect on the nation's journey and current circumstances, inspiring continued efforts to strengthen its resilience and improve the lives of its people. It serves as a reminder of the commitment to positioning the UAE and its citizens among the most advanced and civilised nations in the world.

Below is the full text of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's speech on the occasion of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad:

"In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful...

Dear sons and daughters of the UAE, peace be upon you.

I congratulate you on the 53rd anniversary of our country's independence, the formation of our Union, and the establishment of our nation. I thank Almighty Allah for allowing us to celebrate this cherished occasion while our country and people enjoy security, stability, and prosperity.

On this glorious day, I salute and congratulate my brother, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, whose leadership and achievements across local, Arab, and international levels make us proud. I also extend my greetings to my brothers, Their Highnesses the members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates.

This annual occasion brings with it heartfelt memories, joy, and pride. It invites us to reflect on our progress and circumstances and strengthens our resolve to continue advancing the resilience of our nation and improving the lives of our citizens. It reinforces our commitment to ensuring that the UAE and its people occupy a deserving place among the most advanced and civilised nations of the world.

Today, we are filled with pride and joy for our accomplishments in building both human capital and infrastructure. The UAE has become a model of strength, resilience, and global influence in our time.

We also remember our Founding Fathers with deep respect and gratitude — our father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his companion, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and Their Highnesses the members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates. We honour them for pledging allegiance to Sheikh Zayed as the President of the UAE, trusting his wisdom and ability to guide the Union towards stability and success.

History will always remember Sheikh Zayed as the greatest unifier of his time. He dedicated himself and his resources to bringing the Emirates together. He was the driving force that ensured the success and prosperity of the Union.

Since 2nd December 1971, the journey has faced both internal and external challenges, but Sheikh Zayed's vision of unity and his commitment to the nation's future has guided us forward. He once said, 'The Union lives in my soul and heart, and it is the most precious thing in my existence. I cannot imagine I cannot imagine ever letting it slip or neglecting its future.' To Sheikh Zayed, I say: "You planted the seed of the Union in the heart of every citizen. Your legacy has been nurtured by those entrusted with the responsibility of guiding the UAE forward, including Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Maktoum, my brother, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and the Emirates' Rulers."

Dear citizens, you understand that the success or failure of any nation depends on the performance of its leaders, government, and people. We are fortunate that since the establishment of the UAE, our leadership has consistently propelled us from one success to another. Our government's performance has improved significantly over the years, and we now rank fourth globally in government efficiency indicators.

While this achievement brings us joy, it also drives us to double our efforts to continue improving and achieving even greater success. Thanks to our visionary leadership, proactive planning and foresight, we have excelled in adapting to global trends and emerging technologies, positioning us among the leaders in preparing for the future.

Our pioneering role in the development of artificial intelligence, which is transforming all sectors, including military and civil industries, has been recognised worldwide. We foresaw its importance early on, appointing a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and introducing regulations to manage its applications. We also introduced programmes to motivate our youth to master it, and its applications have already contributed to enhancing government efficiency, such as reducing bureaucracy by eliminating 3,000 government procedures and cutting their processing times by 70%.

Dear citizens, the primary goal of our leadership and government is to ensure a prosperous, safe, stable, and happy life for our people and future generations. To achieve this, all government bodies work in coordination, guided by comprehensive strategies for sustainable development across all sectors.

On the social front, we place great importance on strengthening the UAE national identity and have outlined the roles of both government and private entities to enhance it. This includes promoting our Arabic language, preserving our heritage, and ensuring our national values are reflected in our actions.

We are also focused on the housing sector. Over the past five years, the percentage of Emiratis owning their homes has risen from 76% to 91%. The backlog of housing requests has decreased from 13,000 to just 650, and the time to acquire a home has reduced from four years to one.

While the economies of many countries have seen slow growth, our economy has continued to grow at a rate above the global average. Through the "Operation 300bn" our industrial sector has made significant strides, contributing AED205 billion to the GDP at the end of last year, a 55% increase compared to AED122 billion in 2020. Exports from the industrial sector have risen by 61% since 2020, reaching AED187 billion.

I am confident that we can raise the contribution of the industrial sector to AED300 billion by 2031, based on the success of initiatives like the "National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme", which has contributed AED285 million to the economy. The programme has also had a significant social impact, reflected in the rise of Emirati citizens in private sector companies to 19,000 men and women.

The "Make it in the Emirates" programme has also created opportunities for investors and innovators to benefit from the UAE's growing economy and invest in future industries.

In light of these successes, we recently launched the "National Investment Strategy 2031," aiming to triple the cumulative foreign direct investment by 2031, reaching AED2.2 trillion.

We are committed to leveraging advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and innovation to drive economic growth, develop agriculture, enhance industrial competitiveness, and make the UAE more attractive for direct investment. Our country ranked second globally in foreign direct investment projects in 2023, with 1,323 new projects and a 33% growth compared to 2022. Foreign investment flows reached AED112.6 billion, a 35% increase.

Sons and daughters of the UAE, as we begin a new federal year, we are filled with confidence, hope, ambition, and determination to continue advancing our nation's strength, progress, and prosperity.

You, the people of the UAE, are the foundation of our country, and you have demonstrated, generation after generation, that you are worthy of its achievements. You are the creators of its success, and through your loyalty and commitment to the leadership, you have presented to the world an image of a united, loving, and resilient family.

Every time I meet with our youth in ministries, institutions, or events, my confidence in the future grows. I am moved by their dedication, energy, eagerness to learn, and courage in adapting to new challenges, while remaining proud of their UAE identity, heritage, and traditions.

On this 53rd Eid Al Etihad, I salute and congratulate the officers and soldiers of our Armed Forces, security agencies, and all citizens working hard to protect our security, independence, and achievements, including those enrolled in the National and Reserve Service Programme and those contributing to both public and private sectors.

May God bless our nation with continued peace, security, and prosperity. Peace and blessings be upon you all."

