69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhabi

The 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine (ICASM) has started today in Abu Dhabi with around 600 participants, including 180 experts and specialists in the field of aviation and space medicine from the UAE and Arab countries, and others from across the world.

The congress is seeing participants discuss their latest aeromedical research, and the best practices and innovations in the field of aviation and space medicine.

For the first time in the Middle East, (ICASM) is organised in collaboration with the General Civil Aviation Authority, the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, and the Middle East and North Africa Conferences Company at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers Hotel from 27th to 29th October.

The Congress was inaugurated by Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Professor Erik Hohmann, President of the Organising Committee; David Gradwell, President of the International Academy of Aviation & Space Medicine, and a number of senior officials.

Opening the Congress, Al Shamsi stressed the importance of Abu Dhabi's selection as the host of the 69th edition of ICASM, further strengthening its legacy as a rapidly growing hub for business and tourism.

“In this culturally diverse destination, home to more than 200 nationalities, we are a true melting point of cultures,” Al Shamsi added.

For business events, Abu Dhabi offers a wide range of both purpose-built and unique venues, he said, noting that Abu Dhabi has been named by NUMBEO as the world’s safest city for six years running. In 2022, it was also the top Middle East city for association meetings as per the ICCA’s ranking.

For his part, Professor Erik Hohmann said that over three days the Congress would bring together professionals from all over the world to share insights, knowledge and best practices in the field of aviation and space medicine.

He also said that an important scientific programme was prepared for the participants, with 17.5 hours of continuing education for the participants accredited by the European Accreditation Council.

Professor Gradwell said that, for over 70 years, the International Academy of Aviation & Space Medicine has been keen on bringing together a global elite of certified practitioners in the science of aviation and space medicine, to support education and training in this field and qualify those seeking to build their career.

The Academy provides the opportunity for those interested to attend international conferences to learn and share knowledge in the field of aviation medical practice, he added.

Prof. Gradwell also noted that the discussion during the Congress would address all aspects of aviation, from private aviation to military operations.

