747 Million Riders Used Public Transport, Shared Mobility, and Taxis in 2024

- Daily Ridership Exceeds 2 Million on Average

Al Tayer:

• Committed to sustaining public transport growth to make it the preferred choice for residents and visitors

• 6% increase in ridership compared with 2023, November reaching a record 69.9 million riders

• 62% of riders travelled via Metro and buses

• 28% rise in shared mobility users compared to 2023

• 153 million trips by public transport, shared mobility, and taxis in 2024

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that public transport and shared mobility services in Dubai served 747.1 million riders in 2024, reflecting a 6.4% increase from 702 million riders in 2023. The transit services involved included Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public buses, marine transport (abras, ferries, and water taxis), shared mobility (smart app-based ride-hailing, hourly rentals, and bun-on-demand), as well as taxis (Dubai Taxi and franchise companies). Average daily ridership exceeded 2 million riders, up from 1.92 million in 2023. Additionally, luxury transport services (limousines) recorded 19 million users.

The total trips across public transport, shared mobility, and taxis reached 153 million in 2024. Of these, taxis accounted for over 115 million trips, while shared mobility services recorded approximately 32 million trips.

October and November recorded the highest trip volumes, each reaching 14.1 million trips. November 2024 also saw the highest ridership, with nearly 69.9 million riders, followed by October with 68.4 million and December with approximately 68 million. Ridership for the remaining months ranged between 54 million and 65 million.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) expressed his satisfaction with the consistent annual growth in public transport ridership and the 28% increase in shared mobility users compared to 2023. He noted that these achievements reflect massive investments and dedicated efforts to advance Dubai’s public transport infrastructure.

Al Tayer cited examples such as the Dubai Metro, which spans nearly 90 km, and the Dubai Tram, covering approximately 11 km. He also highlighted the expansion of the bus network from 2,095 km in 2006 to 3,974 km in 2024 (both directions), supported by a modern fleet of around 1,400 buses compliant with European low-emission standards (Euro 6). Furthermore, Dubai has developed a comprehensive marine transport system, integrating traditional abras, Dubai Ferry, and water taxis.

Service Expansion

Al Tayer reaffirmed RTA’s commitment to sustaining the growth and development of Dubai’s public transport network, ensuring it remains the preferred mobility choice for residents and visitors.

In December, RTA awarded the contract for the Dubai Metro Blue Line project to a consortium of three Turkish and Chinese companies, at a total cost of AED 20.5 billion, with construction scheduled to commence in April.

The new 30-kilometre line will feature 15.5 kilometres underground and 14.5 kilometres above ground, connecting 14 stations, including three interchange stations. It is designed to serve key urban areas expected to accommodate nearly one million residents under the Dubai 2040 Urban Plan and will integrate seamlessly with the Red and Green Lines of Dubai Metro.

Additionally, the Blue Line will provide a direct connection between Dubai International Airport and nine locations along the route, with travel times ranging from 10 to 25 minutes.

He added: “As part of efforts to enhance the role of public transport in facilitating mobility for residents and visitors in Dubai, RTA plans to expand dedicated bus and taxi lanes in 2025 and 2026. This expansion includes the implementation of six new lanes spanning 13 kilometres, increasing the total length of dedicated lanes to 20 kilometres. These lanes are expected to increase ridership by 10%, improve bus arrival times by 42%, and reduce bus travel times by 41%.

“RTA is also studying the implementation of a trackless tram system at eight locations across Dubai. This advanced, self-driving, eco-friendly system operates on electric power and follows a virtual track, guided by camera-based lane tracking technology instead of traditional rails. The system offers lower costs and faster implementation compared to conventional tram projects. It has a maximum speed of 70 km/h, an operational speed ranging from 25 to 60 km/h, and can travel 100 kilometres on a single charge.

“Additionally, RTA is exploring the pilot operation of self-driving buses equipped with advanced artificial intelligence technologies to ensure the highest safety standards. These autonomous buses, which can travel at speeds of up to 40 km/h, are designed for short-distance trips and have a capacity of 10 to 20 riders.”

Ridership Rates

Al Tayer stated that Dubai Metro, the backbone of the city's public transport network, accounted for the largest share of ridership in 2024, at 37%. Taxis accounted for 27%, down from over 28% in 2023, indicating a positive shift towards public transport adoption. Public buses represented 25% of total ridership, up from 24.7% in 2023. Shared mobility services experienced growth, increasing from 6% in 2023 to 7.5% in 2024. Meanwhile, marine transport and Dubai Tram maintained their shares, with marine transport at 2.5% and Dubai Tram at 1%.

Dubai Metro

Dubai Metro’s Red and Green Lines recorded 275.4 million riders in 2024, reflecting 6% increase compared to 2023. BurJuman and Union stations, which serve both the Red and Green Lines, accounted for the highest ridership last year, with BurJuman station handling 16.2 million riders and Union station recording 12.9 million riders.

On the Red Line, Al Rigga station registered the highest ridership with 13 million riders, followed by Mall of the Emirates station with approximately 11.2 million riders, and Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall station with around 10.6 million riders.

On the Green Line, Sharaf DG station recorded the highest ridership with 9.9 million riders, followed by Baniyas station with 8.4 million riders, and Stadium station ranked third with 6.8 million riders.

Public Transport Users

In 2024, Dubai’s public buses transported 187.7 million riders, an 8% increase from 2023, while marine transport (abras, water taxis, and Dubai Ferry) ferried 18 million riders, reflecting 3% rise. Dubai Tram carried 9.4 million riders, marking 6% increase.

Shared mobility services, comprising smart app-based ride-hailing, hourly rentals, and bus-on-demand, saw 28% surge, transporting 56 million riders. Taxis (Dubai Taxi and franchise companies) remained a key mode of transport, carrying 200.6 million riders, a 1% increase from 2023. Additionally, luxury transport services (limousines) recorded 19 million riders in 2024.

SHARE NOW

facebook sharing buttontwitter sharing buttonlinkedin sharing buttonwhatsapp sharing button

Most Recent News

GDMO5-P1602-02-25

Brand Dubai announces conclusion of successful Hatta Winter initiative

GDMO5-P03-02-02-25

Walls and Courtyards Brought to Life at 13th Sikka Art & Design Festival

GDMO2-P03-02-02-25

Museum of the Future Unveils Aerial Taxi Prototype Installation in

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.