87 Centers in Dubai to Address Residency Violations

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has announced its readiness to implement the grace period for rectifying residency violations, as mandated by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security. This initiative will commence on Sunday, September 1, 2024, and will last for two months, aiming to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors in the country.

Brigadier General Mohamed Ahmed Al-Merri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, confirmed the department's full readiness to implement this initiative, which reflects the UAE's humanitarian values and highlights Dubai's commitment to tolerance, community compassion, respect, and the rule of law.

Major General Salah Al-Qamzi, Assistant Director General for the Violations and Foreigners Sector in Dubai, explained that the Directorate will initiate the grace period procedures at 86 "Aamer" centers across Dubai, as well as at the designated violations resolution center in Al-Aweer. The Aamer centers will provide all services for those wishing to rectify their residency status and issue exit permits for those with previous biometric records (holders of UAE ID cards). Meanwhile, the Al-Aweer center will serve as the approved fingerprinting center in Dubai and will also issue exit permits for those wishing to leave the country.

Major General Al-Qamzi assured that the teams will work professionally to efficiently complete the procedures, and that all necessary facilities and services will be provided to facilitate the process for clients during this period. He encouraged those wishing to benefit from the grace period to seek information from official sources and to verify correct information through the Aamer contact center at 8005111, which operates 24/7 to answer any inquiries.

