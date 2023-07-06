A defendant sentenced by Abu Dhabi Criminal Court to 5-year imprisonment and a fine of 500,000 dirhams for inciting hate speech

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has issued a judgment convicting the accused (M.R.A.) for posting a video online that incite hate speech. According to the case facts, the defendant posted a video clip on social media, which contained abusive phrases to men and domestic workers, contrary to public morals and norms.

The court issued its judgment in the presence of the defendant, which sentenced the accused to imprisonment for a period of five years, a fine of five hundred thousand dirhams, and deportation following enforcement of sentence. The court also ordered the confiscation of the mobile phone used in committing the crime; erasure of the video clip in question from both the mobile phone and the account on which it was posted, closing this account completely, and permanently banning her from using any information network, electronic information system, or any other information technology means.

The Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi had initiated investigations into the video clip spread through social media platforms, and ordered the arrest of the accused after the widespread of the video. Following the completion of the investigations, the Public Prosecution charged the accused of inciting hate speech, and requested the competent criminal court, in its referral decision, to punish her in accordance with the articles of the Federal Decree-Law No. (2) of 2015 on combating discrimination and hatred.

It is noteworthy that Article 7 of the Decree-Law on combating discrimination and hatred stipulates that whoever commits an act that would incite hate speech in any way of expression or by using any means would be sentenced to either or both imprisonment for a period of five years as minimum and a fine of at least five hundred thousand dirhams and not more than 2 million dirhams.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.