A milestone in delivering sustainable urban living: Expo City Dubai appoints Proscape to bring Expo Valley nature reserve to life

Master developer Expo City Dubai has appointed leading landscape contracting company Proscape to deliver the Expo Valley nature reserve, reflecting Expo City’s commitment to sustainable urban living and a growing demand for natural spaces in urban areas.



The appointment of Proscape represents a major milestone in Expo City’s master plan development and embodies its vision to create communities that integrate environmental responsibility with the health and wellbeing of residents.



A defining feature of Expo Valley’s evolving landscape, the nature reserve will offer a biodiverse, restorative environment, complete with lake, wadi and a variety of landscaping, and will be designed and built in collaboration with wildlife specialists to support a wide range of flora and fauna.



Exemplifying Expo City’s wider commitment to sustainability, the 10-hectare reserve will be home to around 1,200 trees, with more than two thirds being legacy specimens, preserved from Expo 2020 Dubai. The diverse selection, grown and nurtured at the on-site nursery, includes both native and adaptive species such as acacia and ghaf trees, carefully chosen for their hardiness and ability to survive and thrive in the UAE’s climate.



Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo City Dubai said: “The Expo Valley nature reserve – a key milestone in the development of our master plan – exemplifies our dedication to creating a resilient and biodiverse landscape that reflects Expo City’s enduring environmental vision and preserves the legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Our city has demonstrated its commitment to creating a community that is both beautiful and sustainable, and the nature reserve – an integral element and important recreational and social space – will further enhance residents’ quality of life. Leveraging Proscape’s expertise, we are confident that the reserve will be a flourishing, resilient landscape that can be enjoyed for generations to come as part of a people-centric city that thrives in harmony with nature.”



Naser M Ahmed, Group CEO, Proscape, said: “We are honoured to work with Expo City Dubai on such a meaningful and future-focused initiative, and our decades of experience and commitment to urban ecological development will ensure excellence and attention to detail at every phase. Our team is proud to be part of a collaborative project that enriches the physical environment and invites residents to deepen their connection with nature.”

Proscape will deliver a comprehensive scope of work, including precision land grading, specialist lake construction, advanced irrigation and robust infrastructure, with work beginning in July 2025 and scheduled for completion in the first half of 2026.



Expo Valley – a gated community with homes nestled into the natural undulations of the landscape – is due to welcome its first residents later in 2026. It is part of the wider Expo City Dubai master plan, designed according to 15-minute city principles and embedding sustainability into every aspect of its development.

Expo City is the first urban centre in the Middle East and North Africa region to achieve pre-certification in WELL Community and is targeting Gold, as well as pursuing BREEAM Infrastructure Certification (Excellent) – two global benchmarks underscoring a commitment to high environmental performance and community health.



The city’s master plan is also pre-certified Platinum – the highest possible rating – in LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Cities and Communities standard, which focuses on inclusivity, economic development and environmental preservation.

The appointment of Proscape marks a significant step in Expo City’s ongoing development, reinforcing its position at the centre of Dubai’s future, a hub on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and a key driver of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33).